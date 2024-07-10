Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Just before its release on 17th July, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate developer Super Evil Megacorp has today confirmed that the radical roguelike will feature four-player couch co-op.

The Turtles' Apple Arcade adventure has been billed as a "bodacious TMNT co-op experience" since it was first announced for Switch at the April 2024 Indie World Showcase, but we didn't know whether this would be limited to an online capacity or whether it would be possible to bark instructions at your friends in-person while playing — you know, the way any Turtles game should be enjoyed. Fortunately, we now know that the latter will be available at launch.

Super Evil Megacorp's Studio Head Ian Fielding said that the addition of couch co-op has been the "biggest request" of the team since the game launched on Apple Arcade last year, and the devs "went the extra mile" to get it ready for launch on Switch:

Playing together is embedded in the DNA of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games and core to SEMC’s mission, and with Splintered Fate, we went the extra mile to ensure the co-op feature was available for the Switch immediately at launch. We will continue to listen to the community and improve the game overtime based on player feedback

Alongside this local multiplayer, the Switch version of Splintered Fate will also feature revamped graphics, lighting, environments and more all with a new control scheme specifically designed for the Nintendo hybrid.

This week, we were lucky enough to sit down with one of the game's developers where we spoke about roguelike inspirations, the importance of keeping the Turtles unique and working with TMNT legend Tom Waltz. You can find our full interview below.