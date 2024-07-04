Sonic X Shadow Generations is already gracing us with the return of Shadow the Hedgehog, but according to a page on the official Japanese website for the game, it seems that there may be a secret fourth playable character that has yet to be announced.

As spotted by Tails' Channel on social media (thanks, VGC), the website displays modern Sonic, classic Sonic, Shadow, and a fourth slot that's currently blank with the words 'coming soon' displayed underneath. You'll need to click the blue star icon on the right-hand side if you want to swap between Sonic and Shadow.





🔗 https://t.co/4ubFZv0tdX#SonicNews pic.twitter.com/mBMcYFsGOJ The Japanese #SonicXShadowGenerations site showcases both sides of the game, interestingly teasing that another character may be playable (?) in Shadow Generations 👀 July 3, 2024

As for who this mystery character may be, we honestly don't have the foggiest idea at the moment. It could well be a 'classic' version of Shadow with shorter limbs and a more 'cutesy' vibe, but it's probably more likely to be a completely different variant of the anti-hero.

Either way, we'll find out for sure either on or before the game's launch on 25th October 2024. As a reminder, Sonic x Shadow Generations contains a full remaster of the original Sonic Generations, with additional content included starring Shadow himself.

We recently went hands-on with the game and came away feeling pretty optimistic, albeit with some slight concern regarding the game's potential performance on Switch. Check out our full thoughts below.