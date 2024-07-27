Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

10:10 Games has shared an official story trailer for Funko Fusion and it appears the game is now due to launch on Switch on 15th November 2024.

As previously revealed, this game will feature all sorts of franchises from Back to the Future to Five Nights at Freddy's. Here's a bit about the evil "Eddy", who threatens every Funko land with his own "distorted image":

"Meet Eddy. With the dark ability to possess the inhabitants of Funko Fusion’s pop culture-inspired worlds, Eddy is building an army of corrupted characters from franchises including Jurassic World, Back to the Future, The Thing, Chucky, and many more. Fight back, build your own team of playable heroes, each with unique tools for use in both combat and puzzles."

If you pre-order now, you can also receive some Walking Dead-themed bonus characters based on Rick Grimes and Michonne. Funko Fusion will include over 60 playable characters, from more than 20 franchises when it arrives. You can learn more about this game in our announcement post: