Developer 10:10 Games and Funko Inc. have revealed a first look at Funko Fusion, an upcoming third-person adventure game that will see the likes of Jurassic World, Back to the Future, The Thing and Hot Fuzz (yes, really) land on Switch on 13th September.

Now, we'll admit, some of the included IPs are a little more out there than we would have expected (who gave the all-clear on Chucky?) but hey, if you're going to do 'LEGO Dimensions but Funko' then it makes sense to include everything and the kitchen sink.

Funko Fusion will offer over 60 playable characters (all of whom appear in the signature Funko Pop! big-head style) from more than 20 franchises as you make your way through familiar locales to track down the big bad who's up to... something. We imagine that we'll see more story details over the coming months.

It all looks very much as you might expect from a story-driven Funko game, though there is a little more gore than we would have imagined — no LEGO studs to be seen here.

You can get a closer look at some of the fandoms involved in the following screenshots.

And yes, the very end of the above trailer reveals that there are pre-order bonuses (because of course there are). All those who decide to get in on the action early will unlock The Walking Dead Pack, which looks to throw in Rick Grimes and Michonne as playable characters.

What do you make of this one so far? Which franchise are you the most excited to see on Switch? Let us know in the comments.