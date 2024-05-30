505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios last week revealed how it had a major Switch patch on the way for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and it's now revealed exactly what's on the way in the next lot of updates.

In a patch scheduled for "early June", the Switch version will receive "performance mode", "graphics mode", and "balanced mode" under the graphics setting options, along with Hotfixes 1.3 and 1.4.

This will then be followed by another patch targeting "mid-June" for all platforms including the Switch. This will come with stability improvements, solve some issues tied to graphics, include additional fixes, and much more.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the 505 Games support page:

Upcoming Patches - early June, mid-June

Thank you for your continued support of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. We have received a lot of feedback from our players! Based on this feedback, we are planning to deliver the following patches over the coming weeks.

[Patch scheduled for early June] Platform: Switch

Issues resolved:

"Performance Mode", "Graphics Mode", and "Balanced Mode" added under Graphics Settings in Options.

Hotfix 1.3 and 1.4 fixes, which have already been released for other platforms.

[Patch scheduled for mid-June] Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Game Pass, Switch

Issues resolved:

Stability improvements

Issue where time spent with Support characters were not counted even if they were in the party.

Issue where some magic skills did not have an attribute affinity correction.

Story progression issues

Graphic issues

UI control issues

Dungeon gimmick issues

Localization issues

Adjustment to character voice volume

End credit revision

Additional improvements and bug fixes

Further improvements and optimizations are currently under consideration. Thank you again for your continued support!

This follows on from 505 Games' statement, mentioning how it was aware of the technical problems on the Switch and would make them "maximum priority". These issues aside, Hundred Heroes is still an easy recommendation to any classic JRPG fan - featuring an expansive narrative, gorgeous sprite work and addictive combat. You can learn more in our Nintendo Life review.

The roadmap for the remainder of 2024 has also been revealed, confirming three character story DLC are on the way.