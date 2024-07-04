Dave the Diver
Image: Nexon

Dave The Diver developer MINTROCKET has released a fresh hotfix for 2023's deep-sea darling, and it looks like it's reeling in a net full of bugs.

This latest update brings the game on Switch up to ver. 1.0.2.828 and while it might not be the content-adding behemoths that we are used to seeing whenever Dave and co. catch another DLC expansion, it's nice to see that the devs are focusing on getting things as bug-free as possible.

The full patch notes were shared on a Nexon forum and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube771k
Watch on YouTube

Dave the Diver Ver. 1.0.2.828 (Released 3rd July 2024)

[Bug Fixes]

1) Sea Exploration

  • [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where dying while farming boss materials after the Kronosaurus fight could cause “Save” to fail
  • [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where retrying the Kronosaurus fight after choosing "Give up and return" would cause items to spawn in overlapping positions
  • Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, using the Escape Pod while encumbered would cause the game to get stuck on a guide pop-up screen
  • Fixed an issue where the Shortfin Mako would get stuck in certain areas

2) Sea People Village

  • Fixed an issue where NPCs would occasionally disappear during certain scenes

3) Sushi Restaurant

  • Fixed an issue that caused every tab (window) in the sushi restaurant to overlap each other at once
  • Fixed an issue where it was not possible to serve beer to Dr. Bacon when he visited during business hours

4) EVIL FACTORY Mini-game

  • Fixed an issue where the game could not be paused during tutorials in certain situations
  • Fixed an issue where retrying tutorials could result in being attacked even during dialogues
  • Fixed an issue where visiting the Home screen while playing would cause Blue Hole sound effects to overlap with EVIL FACTORY sound effects
  • Fixed an issue where Leo would move outside the elevator during the “Stage Clear” screen

Are there any changes that you're happy to see this time? Dive into the comments and let us know.

[source forum.nexon.com]