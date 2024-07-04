Dave The Diver developer MINTROCKET has released a fresh hotfix for 2023's deep-sea darling, and it looks like it's reeling in a net full of bugs.
This latest update brings the game on Switch up to ver. 1.0.2.828 and while it might not be the content-adding behemoths that we are used to seeing whenever Dave and co. catch another DLC expansion, it's nice to see that the devs are focusing on getting things as bug-free as possible.
The full patch notes were shared on a Nexon forum and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.
Dave the Diver Ver. 1.0.2.828 (Released 3rd July 2024)
[Bug Fixes]
1) Sea Exploration
- [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where dying while farming boss materials after the Kronosaurus fight could cause “Save” to fail
- [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where retrying the Kronosaurus fight after choosing "Give up and return" would cause items to spawn in overlapping positions
- Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, using the Escape Pod while encumbered would cause the game to get stuck on a guide pop-up screen
- Fixed an issue where the Shortfin Mako would get stuck in certain areas
2) Sea People Village
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would occasionally disappear during certain scenes
3) Sushi Restaurant
- Fixed an issue that caused every tab (window) in the sushi restaurant to overlap each other at once
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to serve beer to Dr. Bacon when he visited during business hours
4) EVIL FACTORY Mini-game
- Fixed an issue where the game could not be paused during tutorials in certain situations
- Fixed an issue where retrying tutorials could result in being attacked even during dialogues
- Fixed an issue where visiting the Home screen while playing would cause Blue Hole sound effects to overlap with EVIL FACTORY sound effects
- Fixed an issue where Leo would move outside the elevator during the “Stage Clear” screen