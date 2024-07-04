Dave The Diver developer MINTROCKET has released a fresh hotfix for 2023's deep-sea darling, and it looks like it's reeling in a net full of bugs.

This latest update brings the game on Switch up to ver. 1.0.2.828 and while it might not be the content-adding behemoths that we are used to seeing whenever Dave and co. catch another DLC expansion, it's nice to see that the devs are focusing on getting things as bug-free as possible.

The full patch notes were shared on a Nexon forum and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Dave the Diver Ver. 1.0.2.828 (Released 3rd July 2024)

[Bug Fixes]

1) Sea Exploration

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where dying while farming boss materials after the Kronosaurus fight could cause “Save” to fail

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where retrying the Kronosaurus fight after choosing "Give up and return" would cause items to spawn in overlapping positions

Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, using the Escape Pod while encumbered would cause the game to get stuck on a guide pop-up screen

Fixed an issue where the Shortfin Mako would get stuck in certain areas

2) Sea People Village

Fixed an issue where NPCs would occasionally disappear during certain scenes

3) Sushi Restaurant

Fixed an issue that caused every tab (window) in the sushi restaurant to overlap each other at once

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to serve beer to Dr. Bacon when he visited during business hours

4) EVIL FACTORY Mini-game