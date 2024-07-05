Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition launched on 25th June 2024, boasting revamped visuals and bonus content that resulted in an experience that's, in our opinion, well worth checking out.

It turns out, however, that the game also includes a rather thoughtful tribute to Emile Morel, the creative director of Beyond Good & Evil 2 who sadly passed away in 2023.

Located within Hillys City, the game's central hub area, a single flower bouquet can be seen resting on a bench with an envelope displaying the letter 'E' (you have to look rather closely, as the font style makes it look like the letter 'C' at first glance).

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft to clarify whether this is indeed a tribute to Morel, and the publisher confirmed that it is.

Morel proved to be a significant force at Ubisoft, serving as a lead designer on Rayman Legends, a game that many label as one of the greatest 2D platformers of all time. At the time of his death, Ubisoft paid tribute to him and his work at the company, calling him "a close friend and a boundless source of positive energy".