Do you remember the delightfully weird brawler Bare Butt Boxing that was revealed at a MIX showcase back in 2022? Well, after a period in early access, developer Tuatara Games has revealed that the pant-less fighter will be stepping into the ring on Switch on 1st August.

A name like Bare Butt Boxing tells you everything that you need to know, honestly. Yes, this is a boxing game where every character proudly places their posterior on display. A group of aliens travel to Earth and become obsessed with the wonderful world of boxing. Naturally, they want to try it out for themselves, but they miss a couple of key details. Like the need to wear pants.

If it sounds silly, that's because it is. But it also looks like it could be a good laugh. There are wobbly physics-based fighters, perilous portals to punt your opponents into and, of course, power-ups to keep things interesting.

With both online and local multiplayer enabled, it looks like it could be just silly enough to while away the hours of a Switch game night, no?

Here's the official rundown and a handful of screenshots from Tuatara Games:

Colorful and mischievous aliens land on Earth to host unregulated boxing matches. Launch your opponents or the giant beach ball in portals to earn points based on which game mode is on. Whoever has the most points when the round is over wins! Face up to 3 friends locally, join 6 players online matches, or fight with bots in single-player mode. Punching is not the only key to victory: collect item boxes to use special powers like the powerful vacuum and super frenzy to turn the tides of battle. Keep an eye on stage hazards to avoid falling off the level! The gusting winds on the Mountain top and disappearing platforms at the neon disco Arcade can mess your score badly if you are not careful.

A rainbow of cosmetics is available for each fighter. Don shiny new skins, wacky fonts, and the latest in alien boxing glove fashions. These customization options are always available in local play, and can be unlocked via coins earned in-game to show off in online play!

[images:2,3|4,5]

Okay, so it might not be rivalling Smash Bros. for one of the console's best fighters any time soon, but butt-based brawling is certainly original — unless you are a Wario main, that is.

What do you make of this one? Think you'll be giving it a try? Let us know in the comments.