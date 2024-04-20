Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Update #2 [Sat 20th Apr, 2024 23:45 BST]:

In a new update from Bushiroad Games, the character line up for the upcoming EVO Japan 2024 demo has been confirmed. All up there'll be six playable fighters which include "Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, and Chairman Netero" (PR Times via Siliconera). Once again, EVO Japan runs between 27th - 29th April 2024.

Update [Fri 8th Mar, 2024 16:50 GMT]: Eighting and Bushiroad Games have confirmed that Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact is coming to Switch (thanks, Gematsu).

No new details have been shared on the upcoming fighting game, but it'll be playable at EVO Japan 2024, which takes place from 27th to 29th April in Tokyo.

Original article [Sun 7th Jan, 2024 23:00 GMT]: The manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter is getting a new fighting game and it's being developed by Eighting and published by Bushiroad Games. It's officially titled Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact.

Platforms and a release date haven't been revealed just yet. It's also unclear what type of fighting game it will be, but you can see Gon, Netero and Leorio getting ready to fight.

If you're not familiar with this shonen, it's well worth a look. Here's a summary (via Crunchyroll):

"Gon, a young boy who lives on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when Gon was still young."

Eighting has worked on fighting series like DNF Duel, the Naruto series, and the Marvel vs. Capcom games. It also recently helped out with Pikmin 4! The Hunter x Hunter games haven't previously been given a chance in the West, so if we hear any relevant updates, we'll let you know.

Would you like to see a game like this get localised? Comment below.