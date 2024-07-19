Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next has been announced by publisher Arc System Works, and it's launching worldwide on Switch on 7th November 2024 (via Gematsu).

Blending the Kunio-kun series with the classic Chinese historical novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, many fan-favourite characters from the series take up the role of classic characters from the book. Kunio returns in the role of Guan Yu and, this time around follows him in the aftermath of the Battle of Red Cliffs to the Battle of Wuzhang Plains.

Despite the Three Kingdoms Next taking place in Imperial China, Kunio will have access to Red Hare — totally authentic, right? Not only that, you'll be able to customise it using spare parts found throughout the game. We're curious... what is Kunio using to maintain that bike in Imperial China? (We know it’s a stage play, but still!)

You can also use Fire Tactics, Water Tactics, and brand new tactics to attack enemies alongside the bike and the usual Kuni-kun side-scrolling brawling.

The first game in the River City spin-off series, River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, launched back in 2022 as part of the wider franchise's 35th anniversary celebrations. As you'd expect, it covers the Yellow Turban Rebellion through to the Battle of Red Cliffs.

The last River City game to arrive on Switch was a rerelease of the 3DS title, River City: Rival Showdown. The Switch release introduced improved controls, refreshed background, online play, and a brand new chapter.