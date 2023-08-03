Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced that the upcoming Switch release of the 3DS beat 'em up River City: Rival Showdown will come with a bonus scenario called 'Riki's Story' (thanks, Gematsu).

As the name suggests, this new story path will follow Riki and explain his perspective on what happened during the River City incident. This parallel storyline will unlock after you have completed 'River City: Yamada’s Side' — though all those with save data for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms on their Switch will have the bonus unlocked automatically (you lucky lot).

The publishers also shared a few images of what this storyline will look like on Switch which you can find below (via Gematsu):

Originally released on the 3DS in 2017, Rival Showdown makes its return on Switch on 12th October and will be priced at $24.99 (or your regional equivalent). We actually rather liked the 3DS original back in the day, so here's hoping that the upcoming version can carry over all of that beat 'em up charm.