Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Following the announcement of Isabelle, First 4 Figures has now officially unveiled its Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tom Nook statue.

Pre-orders for this one will open in 7 days on 11th July 2024, with the exact pricing not yet revealed. It's a statue that "faithfully captures" Tom Nook's appearance including his "droopy eyes to his brown fur". The based of this figure is also inspired by Animal Crossing's art style.





The statue faithfully captures Tom Nook's appearance, from his droopy eyes to his brown fur.



Get $10 off:



Pre-orders open on July 11, 2024.#TomNook #Nintendo #Statue@animalcrossing @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/ZG5MbujMz6 TOM NOOK PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 7 DAYS!The statue faithfully captures Tom Nook's appearance, from his droopy eyes to his brown fur.Get $10 off: https://t.co/1oACtkH9sV Pre-orders open on July 11, 2024. #AnimalCrossing July 4, 2024

This statue will be followed by (you guessed it) K.K.Slider in the future. And if you would like to get out another look at the Isabelle statue, you can check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. She's also available in a special "exclusive edition".