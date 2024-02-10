Update [Sat 10th Feb, 2024 04:30 GMT]:
Following the initial announcement, First 4 Figures has already given Zelda fans a sneak peek of its latest creation. It's not much but it's still enough to at least give you an idea of what to expect. Again, you can get $10 off when you sign up to the F4F newsletter and pre-orders will open on 20th February 2024.
Original story [Fri 9th Feb, 2024 03:30 GMT]:
First 4 Figures has got off to a busy start this year with a bunch of new statues, and the next one getting a release is based on a well-known item from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
It's a life-size Sheikah Slate. You can see the statue's silhouette in the teaser, and it's apparently arriving "really soon". Pre-orders will open later this month on 20th February 2024 and if you get in early and sign up for the newsletter, you'll get $10 off.
When we get a full reveal and pre-orders open, we'll share an update about this story. You can check out some of First 4 Figures other Zelda-themed offerings in our previous stories here on Nintendo Life: