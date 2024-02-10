Update [Sat 10th Feb, 2024 04:30 GMT]:

Following the initial announcement, First 4 Figures has already given Zelda fans a sneak peek of its latest creation. It's not much but it's still enough to at least give you an idea of what to expect. Again, you can get $10 off when you sign up to the F4F newsletter and pre-orders will open on 20th February 2024.





Here is a quick peek at the Sheikah Slate!



What was your 1st impression of the Sheikah Slate when you 1st saw it in the game?



pic.twitter.com/fz4yHPtTzW SHEIKAH SLATE PREORDERS OPEN IN 11 DAYS (20th February 2024)!Here is a quick peek at the Sheikah Slate!What was your 1st impression of the Sheikah Slate when you 1st saw it in the game?

Original story [Fri 9th Feb, 2024 03:30 GMT]:

First 4 Figures has got off to a busy start this year with a bunch of new statues, and the next one getting a release is based on a well-known item from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It's a life-size Sheikah Slate. You can see the statue's silhouette in the teaser, and it's apparently arriving "really soon". Pre-orders will open later this month on 20th February 2024 and if you get in early and sign up for the newsletter, you'll get $10 off.





The Sheikah Slate statue's silhouette is out! It’s on its way real soon!



Get $10 off:



pic.twitter.com/yRzq7CjFlV SHEIKAH SLATE PREORDERS OPEN IN 12 DAYS!The Sheikah Slate statue's silhouette is out! It's on its way real soon! Preorders open on February 20, 2024.

