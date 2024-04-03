If you've ever wanted a massive Venusaur Charging Light, you're now in luck. The Pokémon Company has today unveiled this Pokémon Center exclusive for $299.99.

It weighs appoximately 6 pounds (2.7 kg) and measures about "7 ¾ inches tall by 10 inches wide by 9 inches deep" (19.5 cm tall by 25.5 cm wide by 23 cm deep). It's available to customers located in the US, Canada, and the UK.





Featuring USB and push activated light-up effects and intricately sculpted details, the Venusaur Charging Light Figure by First 4 Figures is a must for all Venusaur fans!pic.twitter.com/QDI4vrRDzm Solar beam incoming! ☀️Featuring USB and push activated light-up effects and intricately sculpted details, the Venusaur Charging Light Figure by First 4 Figures is a must for all Venusaur fans! https://t.co/XYk1QYIEhL April 2, 2024

Here's some more information about this Venusaur Charing Light from the Pokémon Center website:

"Rising from the ground, puffs of purple gas surround Venusaur in a toxic cloud! Pokémon Center has paired with First 4 Figures to create this limited edition figure featuring premium-quality sculpted details and a dazzling LED feature that lights up the billowing gas with a warm, beautiful glow. The figure's large size and dynamic posing are sure to stand out and become a centerpiece of any Pokémon or figure collection."

- Each figure is hand-marked with an edition number ranging from 0001/1050 to 1050/1050

- Beautiful light-up effects can be powered by USB and activated with the push of a button

- Detailed sculpted gas clouds rising from a sturdy base

- Colorful paint and dynamic pose stand out in a collection

- Designed by Pokémon Center, made by First 4 Figures

This massive lamp will be available while supplies last and is estimated to be delivered in 5-9 business days. So if you want it, grab it while you can!

