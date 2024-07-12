Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Update [Fri 12th Jul, 2024 01:30 BST]:

Following last week's announcement, pre-orders for First 4 Figures' Tom Nook Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue are now officially live.

There's an early bird offer of $98.99 USD (instead of the regular price of $115.49 USD) for the exclusive edition of this statue, which ends on 12th August 2024. The estimated release date is 2025.

This PVC statue comes with a "highly detailed base", magnetic backdrop, sound function, premium box, limited-edition numbering, and authentic card. Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the official F4F website:

First 4 Figures proudly presents the high-quality PVC statue of Tom Nook from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.Tom Nook is a raccoon (tanuki in the Japanese version) who oversees multiple businesses across the Animal Crossing series. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he becomes a travel agent, is the founder and owner of Nook Inc., and manages the Resident Services building.

The statue faithfully captures Tom Nook's appearance, from his droopy eyes to his brown fur. Every detail of Tom Nook's attire, from the Nook Inc. aloha shirt to the khaki shorts, has been meticulously replicated. The highly detailed base is inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons art style. The Exclusive Edition comes with a magnetic backdrop attached to the base. This edition features a touch sensor, playing 3 different theme music and voice tracks. This edition also includes a premium box, numbered base, USB-C cable, and an authentication card. Product Size: Statue including base: H: 10" / 25.5 cm W: 5.1" / 13 cm D: 5.5" /14 cm Weight: 0.84 kg

Original article [Fri 5th Jul, 2024 02:05 BST]:

Following the announcement of Isabelle, First 4 Figures has now officially unveiled its Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tom Nook statue.

Pre-orders will open in 7 days on 11th July 2024, with the exact amount of Bells this one will cost not yet revealed. It's a statue that "faithfully captures" Tom Nook's appearance including his "droopy eyes to his brown fur". The base of this figure is also inspired by Animal Crossing's art style.





The statue faithfully captures Tom Nook's appearance, from his droopy eyes to his brown fur.



This statue will be followed by (you guessed it) the singing and guitar playing dog K.K.Slider in the future. And if you would like to get another look at the Isabelle statue, you can check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. This particular figure is also available in a special "exclusive edition".