Last July, the Good Smile Company lifted the lid on a new Max Factory figma of Link based on his latest Switch outing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. At the time, we got an early look at him, and now in a new update at the 'Wonderful Hobby Life For You 38' event, the final (and absolutely stunning) design has been revealed.

In addition to this, both Zelda and Ganondorf will be getting figures (based on their likeness from Tears of the Kingdom). You can check out the gallery on the Good Smile website. The below social media post shows the final version of Link, the early concept of Ganondorf, and the Zelda announcement - with this particular figure "coming soon".

When we learn more about these Zelda figures, we'll let you know. These weren't the only Nintendo-related updates from Good Smile during this event. The company has also announced a Kirby "Car Mouth Ver." Pop Up Parade Figure from Max Factory along with Mio and Eunie Xenoblade Chronicles 3 figma.

Good Smile Company (Wonderful Hobby Life For You 38)

Figma Link: Tears of the Kingdom ver.

Figma Ganondorf: Tears of the Kingdom ver.

Figma Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ver.

Pop Up Parade Kirby: Car Mouth Ver.

Scale Figure Mio

Figma Eunie