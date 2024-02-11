The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Good Smile Company / Nintendo

Last July, the Good Smile Company lifted the lid on a new Max Factory figma of Link based on his latest Switch outing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. At the time, we got an early look at him, and now in a new update at the 'Wonderful Hobby Life For You 38' event, the final (and absolutely stunning) design has been revealed.

In addition to this, both Zelda and Ganondorf will be getting figures (based on their likeness from Tears of the Kingdom). You can check out the gallery on the Good Smile website. The below social media post shows the final version of Link, the early concept of Ganondorf, and the Zelda announcement - with this particular figure "coming soon".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube
Watch on YouTube

When we learn more about these Zelda figures, we'll let you know. These weren't the only Nintendo-related updates from Good Smile during this event. The company has also announced a Kirby "Car Mouth Ver." Pop Up Parade Figure from Max Factory along with Mio and Eunie Xenoblade Chronicles 3 figma.

Good Smile Company (Wonderful Hobby Life For You 38)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Good Smile Company / Nintendo

Figma Ganondorf: Tears of the Kingdom ver.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Good Smile Company / Nintendo

Figma Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ver.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Good Smile Company / Nintendo

Pop Up Parade Kirby: Car Mouth Ver.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Car
Image: Good Smile Company / Nintendo, Hal Laboratory, Inc.

Scale Figure Mio

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Image: Good Smile Company / Nintendo, Monolith Soft

Figma Eunie

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Image: Good Smile Company / Nintendo, Monolith Soft

What do you think of these latest announcements and reveals? Leave a comment below.

[source whl4u.jp]