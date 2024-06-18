The latest UK Charts are here and it's a resounding success for the newly released Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, which beats the likes of EA Sports FC 24 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to claim the top spot. Naturally, the game fared better on PS5, but the Switch performed admirably, pulling in a total of 27% of the overall sales.
Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder maintain their presence in the top 10, while Minecraft is just about hanging in there after slipping from number 8 to number 10. Further down the list, Tears of the Kingdom has seen a slight boost in sales to land at number 17, while Mario vs. Donkey Kong climbs the vines to settle in at number 22.
Finally, in what is likely a sign of excitement for the upcoming Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Luigi's Mansion 3 has re-entered the top 40 to land at position 28.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|PS5 62%, Switch 27%, Xbox 11%
|
2
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 45%, Switch 26%, PS4 20%, Xbox 9%
|
3
|3
|
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
5
|4
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|
5
|
Metro Exodus: Complete Edition
|
1
|
6
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 37%, Switch 31%, PS4 23%, Xbox 6%
|
7
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
4
|8
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
9
|9
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
8
|10
|
Minecraft
|
6
|11
|F1 24
|
18
|12
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
14
|13
|Gran Turismo 7
|
222
|14
|
WWE 2K24
|
13
|15
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
17
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
24
|17
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
31
|18
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
19
|19
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 99%, Switch 1%
|
22
|20
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
28
|21
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
35
|22
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
34
|23
|
Sonic Superstars
|Switch 51%, PS5 32%, Xbox 11%, PS4 7%
|
32
|24
|Resident Evil 4
|
37
|25
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
|
25
|26
|Rise of the Ronin
|
10
|27
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
-
|28
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|
29
|29
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|30
|
Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|31
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|32
|Helldivers II
|
39
|33
|
Elden Ring
|
39
|34
|Red Dead Redemption
|Switch 53%, PS4 47%
|
36
|35
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 77%, PS4 20%, Switch 2%, Xbox 2%
|
40
|36
|Mario Party Superstars
|
33
|37
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
20
|38
|
Minecraft Legends
|PS5 60%, Switch 22%, PS4 11%, Xbox 7%
|
-
|39
|F1 23
|
-
|40
|Pokémon Legends Arceus
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
I'm waiting for Bluey back on Top 40 again. 😊
Wow am surprised by Shin Megami that its a big deal!
