The latest UK Charts are here and it's a resounding success for the newly released Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, which beats the likes of EA Sports FC 24 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to claim the top spot. Naturally, the game fared better on PS5, but the Switch performed admirably, pulling in a total of 27% of the overall sales.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder maintain their presence in the top 10, while Minecraft is just about hanging in there after slipping from number 8 to number 10. Further down the list, Tears of the Kingdom has seen a slight boost in sales to land at number 17, while Mario vs. Donkey Kong climbs the vines to settle in at number 22.

Finally, in what is likely a sign of excitement for the upcoming Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Luigi's Mansion 3 has re-entered the top 40 to land at position 28.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance PS5 62%, Switch 27%, Xbox 11% 2 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 45%, Switch 26%, PS4 20%, Xbox 9% 3 3 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 5 Metro Exodus: Complete Edition 1 6 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 37%, Switch 31%, PS4 23%, Xbox 6% 7 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 4 8 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 9 9 Grand Theft Auto V 8 10 Minecraft 6 11 F1 24 18 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 14 13 Gran Turismo 7 222 14 WWE 2K24 13 15 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered 17 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 24 17 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 31 18 Nintendo Switch Sports 19 19 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1% 22 20 Princess Peach: Showtime!

28 21 God of War Ragnarok

35 22 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 34 23 Sonic Superstars Switch 51%, PS5 32%, Xbox 11%, PS4 7% 32 24 Resident Evil 4 37 25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition 25 26 Rise of the Ronin 10 27 Assassin's Creed Mirage

- 28 Luigi's Mansion 3 29 29 Red Dead Redemption 2

- 30 Pokémon Scarlet

- 31 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

- 32 Helldivers II 39 33 Elden Ring

39 34

Red Dead Redemption Switch 53%, PS4 47% 36 35

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 77%, PS4 20%, Switch 2%, Xbox 2% 40 36

Mario Party Superstars

33 37

Super Mario Odyssey

20 38

Minecraft Legends PS5 60%, Switch 22%, PS4 11%, Xbox 7% - 39

F1 23

- 40

Pokémon Legends Arceus



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.