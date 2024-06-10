The latest UK Charts are in and, well, it seems the status quo has been restored with both Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 taking the top two spots.
This means, of course, that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has slipped down to position three after its launch on 23rd May 2024. Don't fret though, third place is still a mighty fine achievement and we suspect we'll continue to see Paper Mario chilling out in the top ten for quite some time.
Elsewhere, Assassin's Creed Mirage has snuck back into the top ten, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is performing admirably at number four. And... what's this..? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? In the top ten? Again?! Madness!
Yes, it's there again - the sky is blue, by the way.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 29%, PS4 28%, PS5 27%, Xbox 12%
|
4
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 32%, Switch 31%, PS4 26%, Xbox 11%
|
2
|3
|
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
5
|4
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
6
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|
6
|
F1 24
|
7
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
8
|8
|
Minecraft
|
10
|9
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
11
|10
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
-
|11
|Starfield
|
9
|12
|
Elden Ring
|
15
|13
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
25
|14
|
Gran Turismo 7
|
22
|15
|WWE 2K24
|
-
|16
|Tekken 8
|
16
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
23
|18
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
19
|19
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 97%, Switch 3%, PS4 0%
|
12
|20
|
Minecraft Legends
|PS5 72%, Switch 15%, PS4 8%, Xbox 4%
|
13
|21
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 61%, PS4 37%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%
|
18
|22
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
24
|23
|
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 48%, PS5 38%, Xbox 7%, PS4 6%
|
26
|24
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
24
|25
|
Rise of the Ronin
|
36
|26
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
29
|27
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 41%, PS5 35%, PS4 14%, Xbox 10%
|
-
|28
|God of War Ragnarok
|
28
|29
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
32
|30
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
17
|31
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|32
|Resident Evil 4
|
39
|33
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
21
|34
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 55%, PS5 28%, PS4 10%, Xbox 7%
|
27
|35
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
-
|36
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
34
|37
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
33
|38
|
Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 62%, PS4 34%, Xbox 5%
|
40
|39
|Red Dead Redemption
|
35
|40
|Mario Party Superstars
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Loved TTYD but its on the side as I delve into Hogwarts legacy, an utterly enjoyable and brilliant game!
Go TTYD! Surprised so many people are still getting EA games this much.
Just rolled credits on TTYD about 15 minutes ago. Such an enjoyable title. I’m hoping sales continue.
@PikminMarioKirby
Why?
Euros are about to start.
