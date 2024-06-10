The latest UK Charts are in and, well, it seems the status quo has been restored with both Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 taking the top two spots.

This means, of course, that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has slipped down to position three after its launch on 23rd May 2024. Don't fret though, third place is still a mighty fine achievement and we suspect we'll continue to see Paper Mario chilling out in the top ten for quite some time.

Elsewhere, Assassin's Creed Mirage has snuck back into the top ten, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is performing admirably at number four. And... what's this..? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? In the top ten? Again?! Madness!

Yes, it's there again - the sky is blue, by the way.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 29%, PS4 28%, PS5 27%, Xbox 12% 4 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 32%, Switch 31%, PS4 26%, Xbox 11% 2 3 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 5 4 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 6 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 6 F1 24 7 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 8 8 Minecraft 10 9 Grand Theft Auto V 11 10 Assassin's Creed Mirage - 11 Starfield 9 12 Elden Ring 15 13 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

25 14 Gran Turismo 7

22 15 WWE 2K24

- 16 Tekken 8 16 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 23 18 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 19 19 Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 3%, PS4 0% 12 20 Minecraft Legends PS5 72%, Switch 15%, PS4 8%, Xbox 4% 13 21 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 61%, PS4 37%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0% 18 22 Princess Peach: Showtime! 24 23 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 48%, PS5 38%, Xbox 7%, PS4 6% 26 24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 24 25 Rise of the Ronin 36 26 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 29 27 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 41%, PS5 35%, PS4 14%, Xbox 10% - 28 God of War Ragnarok 28 29 Red Dead Redemption 2

32 30 Dragon's Dogma II

17 31 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 32 Resident Evil 4 39 33 Super Mario Odyssey

21 34

Sonic Superstars Switch 55%, PS5 28%, PS4 10%, Xbox 7% 27 35

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

- 36

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

34 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

33 38

Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 62%, PS4 34%, Xbox 5% 40 39

Red Dead Redemption

35 40

Mario Party Superstars





[Compiled by GfK]

