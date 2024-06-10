Paper Mario: TTYD
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK Charts are in and, well, it seems the status quo has been restored with both Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 taking the top two spots.

This means, of course, that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has slipped down to position three after its launch on 23rd May 2024. Don't fret though, third place is still a mighty fine achievement and we suspect we'll continue to see Paper Mario chilling out in the top ten for quite some time.

Elsewhere, Assassin's Creed Mirage has snuck back into the top ten, while Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is performing admirably at number four. And... what's this..? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? In the top ten? Again?! Madness!

Yes, it's there again - the sky is blue, by the way.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 29%, PS4 28%, PS5 27%, Xbox 12%

4

 2

EA Sports FC 24

 PS5 32%, Switch 31%, PS4 26%, Xbox 11%

2

 3

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

5

 4

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

6

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

6

F1 24

7

7

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

8

 8

Minecraft

10

 9

Grand Theft Auto V

11

 10

Assassin's Creed Mirage

-

 11 Starfield

9

 12

Elden Ring

15

 13 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

25

 14

Gran Turismo 7

22

 15 WWE 2K24

-

 16 Tekken 8

16

 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23

 18

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

19

 19

Wreckfest

 PS5 97%, Switch 3%, PS4 0%

12

 20

Minecraft Legends

 PS5 72%, Switch 15%, PS4 8%, Xbox 4%

13

 21

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 61%, PS4 37%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%

18

 22

Princess Peach: Showtime!

24

 23

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 Switch 48%, PS5 38%, Xbox 7%, PS4 6%

26

 24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

24

 25

Rise of the Ronin

36

 26 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

29

 27

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 Switch 41%, PS5 35%, PS4 14%, Xbox 10%

-

 28 God of War Ragnarok

28

 29 Red Dead Redemption 2

32

 30

Dragon's Dogma II

17

 31 Nintendo Switch Sports

-

 32 Resident Evil 4

39

 33

Super Mario Odyssey

21

 34
 Sonic Superstars Switch 55%, PS5 28%, PS4 10%, Xbox 7%

27

 35
 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

-

 36
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

34

 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

33

 38

Lego Harry Potter Collection

 Switch 62%, PS4 34%, Xbox 5%

40

 39
 Red Dead Redemption

35

 40
 Mario Party Superstars

[Compiled by GfK]

