The latest UK charts are in, and would you believe it, EA Sports FC 24 is once again back on top as the Euro 2024 group stages get in full swing.

This means that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition will have to settle for the silver medal this week for its debut, with the likes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Minecraft all settling into their usual positions in the top 10.

As an indication of its niche appeal, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has tumbled from the top spot all the way down to position 28 this week. A strong start, to be sure, but it's a shame the game couldn't hold onto its lead a bit longer.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

2

 1

EA Sports FC 24

 PS5 38%, PS4 29%, Switch 21%, Xbox 12%

NEW

 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

 PS5 64%, Xbox 22%, PC 14%

6

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

 PS5 42%, Switch 27%, PS4 21%, Xbox 6%

4

 4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

5

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

10

6

Minecraft

9

7

Grand Theft Auto V

7

 8

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

12

 9

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

NEW

 10

Still Wakes the Deep

16

 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11

 12

F1 24

14

 13 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 85%, Switch 8%, Xbox 7%

20

 14

Princess Peach: Showtime!

33

 15 Elden Ring

18

 16 Nintendo Switch Sports

23

 17

Sonic Superstars

 Switch 62%, PS5 24%, Xbox 9%, PS4 5%

-

 18

EA Sports UFC 5

8

 19

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

-

 20

The Sims 4: For Rent

17

 21

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 22

It Takes Two

 PS4 56%, Switch 44%

31

 23

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

-

 24 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, Xbox 0%

24

 25

Resident Evil 4

22

 26 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

25

 27

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

1

 28 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

-

 29 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

19

 30

Wreckfest

 PS5 99%, Switch 1%

-

 31 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 50%, Switch 31%, Xbox 10%, PS4 9%

-

 32 Dragon's Dogma II

28

 33

Luigi's Mansion 3

-

 34
 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

-

 35
 Unicorn Overlord PS5 61%, Switch 35%, Xbox 4%

37

 36
 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 37

Dark Souls Trilogy

36

 38

Mario Party Superstars

 PS5 60%, Switch 22%, PS4 11%, Xbox 7%

-

 39
 Batman Arkham Collection

40

 40
 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

