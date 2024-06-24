The latest UK charts are in, and would you believe it, EA Sports FC 24 is once again back on top as the Euro 2024 group stages get in full swing.

This means that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition will have to settle for the silver medal this week for its debut, with the likes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Minecraft all settling into their usual positions in the top 10.

As an indication of its niche appeal, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has tumbled from the top spot all the way down to position 28 this week. A strong start, to be sure, but it's a shame the game couldn't hold onto its lead a bit longer.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 38%, PS4 29%, Switch 21%, Xbox 12% NEW 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition PS5 64%, Xbox 22%, PC 14% 6 3 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 42%, Switch 27%, PS4 21%, Xbox 6% 4 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 5 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 10 6 Minecraft 9 7 Grand Theft Auto V 7 8 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 12 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NEW 10 Still Wakes the Deep 16 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 12 F1 24 14 13 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 85%, Switch 8%, Xbox 7% 20 14 Princess Peach: Showtime! 33 15 Elden Ring 18 16 Nintendo Switch Sports 23 17 Sonic Superstars Switch 62%, PS5 24%, Xbox 9%, PS4 5% - 18 EA Sports UFC 5 8 19 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 20 The Sims 4: For Rent 17 21 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 22 It Takes Two PS4 56%, Switch 44% 31 23 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

- 24 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, Xbox 0% 24 25 Resident Evil 4 22 26 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 25 27 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

1 28 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - 29 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

19 30 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1% - 31 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 50%, Switch 31%, Xbox 10%, PS4 9% - 32 Dragon's Dogma II 28 33 Luigi's Mansion 3

- 34

Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

- 35

Unicorn Overlord PS5 61%, Switch 35%, Xbox 4% 37 36

Super Mario Odyssey

- 37

Dark Souls Trilogy

36 38

Mario Party Superstars PS5 60%, Switch 22%, PS4 11%, Xbox 7% - 39

Batman Arkham Collection

40 40

Pokémon Legends: Arceus



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.