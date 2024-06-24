The latest UK charts are in, and would you believe it, EA Sports FC 24 is once again back on top as the Euro 2024 group stages get in full swing.
This means that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition will have to settle for the silver medal this week for its debut, with the likes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Minecraft all settling into their usual positions in the top 10.
As an indication of its niche appeal, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has tumbled from the top spot all the way down to position 28 this week. A strong start, to be sure, but it's a shame the game couldn't hold onto its lead a bit longer.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 38%, PS4 29%, Switch 21%, Xbox 12%
|
NEW
|2
|
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|PS5 64%, Xbox 22%, PC 14%
|
6
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 42%, Switch 27%, PS4 21%, Xbox 6%
|
4
|4
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|
5
|
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
10
|
6
|
Minecraft
|
9
|
7
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
7
|8
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
12
|9
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
NEW
|10
|
Still Wakes the Deep
|
16
|11
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
11
|12
|
F1 24
|
14
|13
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 85%, Switch 8%, Xbox 7%
|
20
|14
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
33
|15
|Elden Ring
|
18
|16
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
23
|17
|
Sonic Superstars
|Switch 62%, PS5 24%, Xbox 9%, PS4 5%
|
-
|18
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
8
|19
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|20
|
The Sims 4: For Rent
|
17
|21
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|22
|
It Takes Two
|PS4 56%, Switch 44%
|
31
|23
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|24
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, Xbox 0%
|
24
|25
|
Resident Evil 4
|
22
|26
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
25
|27
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
|
1
|28
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|
-
|29
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
19
|30
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 99%, Switch 1%
|
-
|31
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 50%, Switch 31%, Xbox 10%, PS4 9%
|
-
|32
|Dragon's Dogma II
|
28
|33
|
Luigi's Mansion 3
|
-
|34
|Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition
|
-
|35
|Unicorn Overlord
|PS5 61%, Switch 35%, Xbox 4%
|
37
|36
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|37
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
36
|38
|
Mario Party Superstars
|PS5 60%, Switch 22%, PS4 11%, Xbox 7%
|
-
|39
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
40
|40
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Nice to see Paper Mario still in the top 5, playing right now actually and I'm close to the end (chapter 8), such a great game.
I also think Elden Ring will be on the Switch 2 which I'm sure will put it back on top place then.
Feels like ttyd is still hanging in fairly strong, which is awesome. Just started it and it's great so far, can't wait to play more.
FC24 has finally dropped to a more reasonable price, and part of me is still a little tempted, but the 20GB download is ultimately putting me off, not just in principle, but when you consider how quickly that adds up in practice.
One 20GB update will essentially grow to 40GB including my main Switch Lite, 60GB if I include the second Lite (for argument's sake), 80GB counting the next generation console (assuming that it has backwards compatibility), and if EA continues along this path of miserliness, then multiply that for each successive instalment. And I imagine that families with multiple consoles will be experiencing similar headaches, which could have been alleviated with a proper physical release. For all of the faults of the "Legacy Editions", you got a full game on cartridge for your money (and minimal updates), and they were usually dirt cheap pretty quickly anyway.
And with those sales rankings, Nintendo might as well take the GTA V with Mario Kart 8 and simply re-release it for the third console in a row.
EDIT: It's also just dawned on me that Mario Kart 8 is now a 10 year old game...
I didn’t know Mario Party Superstars is on PS5.
