Update [Wed 8th May, 2024 06:30 BST]:

Well, in a bit of a surprise update - the official Tomb Raider account on social media has confirmed what everyone wants to hear - we're getting a physical version of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered! This will also be a partnership with Limited Run Games, with more details expected to follow later this month on 21st May 2024.

Tomb Raider on X: "But wait - there's more! We've heard you loud and clear. We are THRILLED to reveal that we're also partnering with Limited Run Games on physical editions for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Stay tuned to our socials - we'll have more to share on May 21!"

You can learn more about this remastered trilogy collection in our review here on Nintendo Life. We called it one of Aspyr's most accomplished projects to date, successfully giving three of gaming's most iconic titles a much-needed lick of paint and upgrading the controls to make the title more accessible.

Original [Wed 8th May, 2024 01:55 BST]:

There have been plenty of requests for a physical release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on the Switch, but how would you feel about a hard copy of The Lara Croft Collection instead? With this in mind, Limited Run Games has announced it will be releasing a physical version of this particular package containing Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris on the Switch later this year.

There'll be a standard edition for $39.99 (estimated to ship in October) and a collector's edition available for $89.99 (estimated to ship in November), with pre-orders going live on 10th May 2024. The higher tier will come with a copy of the game, a special Trapezoid Box, acrylic standee, soundtrack, steelbook, and art prints.

This news follows on from a recent Limited Run Games scandal, with the company caught shipping 3DO games on CD-Rs, and in response claimed it would "strive to do better" going forward. You can check out our sibling site Time Extension for the full details about this story. As for The Lara Croft Collection, you can learn more about it in our review here on Nintendo Life. In short, we thought it was a great double pack.

Would you be interested in a physical version of the Lara Croft Collection on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.