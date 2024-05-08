Update [Wed 8th May, 2024 06:30 BST]:

Well, in a bit of a surprise update - the official Tomb Raider account on social media has confirmed what everyone wants to hear - we're getting a physical version of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered! This will also be a partnership with Limited Run Games, with more details expected to follow later this month on 21st May 2024.

Tomb Raider on X: "But wait - there's more! We've heard you loud and clear. We are THRILLED to reveal that we're also partnering with Limited Run Games on physical editions for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Stay tuned to our socials - we'll have more to share on May 21!"

You can learn more about this remastered trilogy collection in our review here on Nintendo Life. We called it one of Aspyr's most accomplished projects to date, successfully giving three of gaming's most iconic titles a much-needed lick of paint and upgrading the controls to make the title more accessible.