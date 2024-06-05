Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is just around the corner, offering the 'definitive' experience of the fifth mainline game with two major campaigns and a host of quality-of-life upgrades.

Our own review isn't too far off, but if you're interested in what the folks over at Famitsu think of it, then you're in luck. Thanks to Ryokutya2089 and Gematsu, we can confirm that the first official review for Vengeance has scored the game an impressive 36/40, split 9/9/9/9 across four reviewers as usual.

Naturally, we're aware that some folks have been somewhat put off by Atlus' decision to essentially release the same game again after the original's launch just three years ago in 2021, but it does sound like this will be a substantial update. With each campaign clocking in at around 80 hours of playtime, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here, so if you enjoyed SMTV, then Vengeance might well be worth checking out.

There are a couple of other Switch titles to note from Famitsu as well. Construction Simulator 4 received a score of 29/40 (7/8/7/7) while MotoGP24 managed a score of 32/40 (8/8/8/8). Both are out now.