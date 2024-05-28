Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

In anticipation of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance's release, Atlus has teamed up with heavy metal band Slipknot in one of the most unusual and ingenious collaborations we've ever seen.

In a new promotional video, make-up and creature FX artist Jim Ojala — who has been creating and working on masks for Slipknot for over five years — shows us the extremely detailed process of creating masks. The difference is, rather than making masks for the Iowa band, he's making masks based on demons you'll get to meet in SMTV: Vengeance.

The three masks are based on Daemon, a devilish-looking creature, Gurulu, a bone-y raptor-like demon, and the werewolf Loup-Garou. Ojala talks about the materials used for each mask as well as the attention-to-detail. We're gripped, and we want to have a go at making some ourselves.

Honestly, the only thing missing from the video is a nice little presentation of the masks at the end. We wish some of the band could have come in and worn some of them — perhaps we'll see them at one of their shows in the future?

Atlus seem to be going all-in on the hard rock and heavy metal collaborations for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Atlus will have playable booths available at the UK's Download Festival on the weekend of 14th - 16th June, which is just after the game launches. So you can rock out to some live music and to Ryota Kozuka and Toshiki Konishi's soundtrack.