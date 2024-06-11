If you cast your mind back to last year, you might remember Nintendo and the Seattle Aquarium teaming up for an Animal Crossing: New Horizons event. Well, that very event is hitting the road as Nintendo has announced that the 'Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour' will be heading to seven different North American cities in the coming months.

The tour begins later this week, with the event kicking off in South Carolina from 14th June - 11th August. You can find the dates and locations for every leg of the tour below.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - 14th June - 11th August

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans, Louisiana - 21st June - 14th September

Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia - 1st August - 26th September

Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon - 26th August - 20th October

New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts - 21st September - 14th December

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium in Tempe, Arizona - 4th October - 17th November

Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tennessee - 21st December - 28th February

Anyone in attendance on one of the tour dates can get involved with Animal Crossing-themed photo opportunities, read up on the wildlife thanks to handy signage from Blathers and redeem Platinum Points from Nintendo kiosks.

If you're really lucky, you might even have the chance to meet and greet Isabelle, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider who will be at certain legs of the tour on select days.

Event tickets will be included in the price of general admission for each stop and can be purchased from the respective aquarium on the day.

We swung by the Seattle Aquarium for a look at its Animal Crossing event last year and were pleasantly surprised by the cuteness of it all. Of course, there's no guarantee that this tour will be exactly the same (we'd imagine it will be near-enough identical, mind) but you can read about our Seattle experience below.