If you happen to recall the bizarre 1999 point-and-click title Garage: Bad Dream Adventure, then you're in for a treat. If you don't, then... well... you're still in for a treat because it looks wild.

It launches on the Switch eShop today for £16.99 / $24.99, so by the time you're reading this, you might be able to purchase and download it. For the uninitiated, Garage originated in Japan from developer Kinotrope and was released for Windows and Mac. It's since been ported to Android and iOS, but we're honestly thrilled to see it on Switch.

The game sees you thrust into a bizarre world in which you take on the form of a character who's been morphed into a machine/fleshy hybrid. You'll be exploring, solving puzzles, and upgrading your character through various body modifications.

Naturally, the visuals have been touched up considerably since the original release, while additional side quests have been added alongside multiple endings. It looks bonkers, and we're quite enamoured with the weird visuals on display here. Let's take a closer look...

If you wind up downloading Garage: Bad Dream Adventure on the Switch, then be sure to let us know what you think of it with a comment down below.