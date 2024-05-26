Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

The digital showcase Indie Live Expo returned for its 10th outing and as part of this, it's showcased more than 150 games - with plenty of them coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Some of these games have already been released, some are coming soon and the rest are arriving at a later date. So, in case you missed the show - here's a round up of every wave, with all the Switch announcements:

Every Nintendo Switch Game showcased at Indie Live Expo 2024:

Wave 1

Wave 2

Fruit Mountain - Available Now

Missile Dancer 2 - Available Now

Matsuro Palette - May, 2024

MACHI KORO With Everyone - July 5th, 2024

Just Crow Things - Releasing 2024

Dizzy Hero - Releasing 2024

ZXC - Releasing 2024

RP7 - Releasing 2024

Ninja Issen - Releasing 2024

Wave 3

Last Time I Saw You - Releasing 2024

Jack & Detectives - The Silent Social Diduction Game - Releasing 2024

Gori: Cuddly Carnage - Releasing 2024

VED - Releasing 2024

Lightwood - Releasing 2024

Sulfur - Releasing 2024

While Waiting - Releasing October, 2024

Wave 4

Rune Fencer Illyia - Releasing 2024

Fragment: A Story in Growing - June 25, 2024

Miniatures - Releasing 2024

Aztecs The Last Sun - TBD

And in case you missed the original announcement, Suda51 (No More Heroes) and SWERY (Deadly Premonition) also shared another look at Hotel Barcelona. At the moment there's no mention of a Nintendo release, but here's a look anyway: