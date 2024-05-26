The digital showcase Indie Live Expo returned for its 10th outing and as part of this, it's showcased more than 150 games - with plenty of them coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Some of these games have already been released, some are coming soon and the rest are arriving at a later date. So, in case you missed the show - here's a round up of every wave, with all the Switch announcements:
Every Nintendo Switch Game showcased at Indie Live Expo 2024:
Wave 1
- Hello Goodboy - Available Now
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo - Available Now
- The Gap - Available Now
- Paleo Pines - Available Now
- Godzilla Voxel Wars - Available Now
Wave 2
- Fruit Mountain - Available Now
- Missile Dancer 2 - Available Now
- Matsuro Palette - May, 2024
- MACHI KORO With Everyone - July 5th, 2024
- Just Crow Things - Releasing 2024
- Dizzy Hero - Releasing 2024
- ZXC - Releasing 2024
- RP7 - Releasing 2024
- Ninja Issen - Releasing 2024
Wave 3
- Last Time I Saw You - Releasing 2024
- Jack & Detectives - The Silent Social Diduction Game - Releasing 2024
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage - Releasing 2024
- VED - Releasing 2024
- Lightwood - Releasing 2024
- Sulfur - Releasing 2024
- While Waiting - Releasing October, 2024
Wave 4
- Rune Fencer Illyia - Releasing 2024
- Fragment: A Story in Growing - June 25, 2024
- Miniatures - Releasing 2024
- Aztecs The Last Sun - TBD
And in case you missed the original announcement, Suda51 (No More Heroes) and SWERY (Deadly Premonition) also shared another look at Hotel Barcelona. At the moment there's no mention of a Nintendo release, but here's a look anyway: