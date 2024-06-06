Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Ahead of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance's launch on 14th June 2024, Atlus has revealed the epic launch trailer, likely giving fans one last look at the game before release.

It's arguably a bit spoiler-heavy for some, so you'll have to judge whether you want to check it out. Regardless, if you weren't already hyped for the upcoming release, the launch trailer will almost certainly push you over the edge.

It showcases a good deal of the in-game combat alongside some tantalising story tidbits, but the true showcase for us is that awesome background music. It's worth keeping in mind, of course, that the footage here is likely comparable to the game's visuals and performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, not the Switch.

An understandable decision, to be sure, but make sure you stay tuned to our upcoming review to see what we think of its overall performance on Nintendo's platform.