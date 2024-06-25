If you're a staunch fan of the 3DS, then chances are you've dabbled in the Streetpass and Spotpass features over the years. The latter, of course, is no longer available since Nintendo shut down the online servers, but if you're out and about with your 3DS, then you can still benefit from the StreetPass function (that is, if you find anyone else with their own console).
One of the games that made use of the StreetPass function was Puzzle Swap, which allowed you to slowly reveal images via new tiles. Some of these were exclusive images offered via the Spotpass feature, and a group of fans is currently on the hunt for one last image.
Dubbed ANAでDS (All Nippon Airways), the image was made available exclusively in Japan from July to September in 2012. Naturally, of course, this means that the image is now only available via the Streetpass function. The online group, led by Benny Rochwerg, has recovered the data for all but 1 of the 63 Puzzle Swap panels available, and it needs your help to find the final image.
Once the final image is recovered via SteetPass, Benny aims to have master files available for all 63 Puzzle Swap panels, allowing anyone to download them onto their 3DS and thus preserving every Puzzle Swap image for the foreseeable future.
So, if you or someone you know has access to the ANAでDS Puzzle Swap image (you can see what it looks like via Nintendo Fandom), then leave a comment down below. In the meantime, be sure to check out the wonderful StreetPass documentary published by our very own Zion - it's a lengthy one, so get comfortable.
Comments 15
I miss Streetpass. Honestly Switch not having it is one of the few disappointments I have with that system. I doubt it'll be back for Switch 2, but I can dream.
Never heard of this one, but I did get a McDonald's one which I believe was US only.
Nope, definitely don't have it, wish good luck to those seeking this puzzle!
And yes, I'd love to see StreetPass back on Switch 2 as much as I doubt it will happen - now that I think about it, along with the system itself you could also use the NSO app for it, giving people one more reason to actually use that!
I mean, I'm still in Japan for another 2 months. I could try to pass someone with it. What's the name of the group? How do we contact them?
I remember when I completed all the panels I had on the go. Proper chuffed!
Then I started getting pieces for new ones, and now I've got at least half a dozen with just a few pieces. Gave up on this years ago though.
@RainbowGazelle How's your visit so far? What prompted the extended stay? What's street pass? What's a 3DS? Where's Waldo?
US so I didn't get this one, but if we had gotten it I would have it. I finished all the panels and got the gold medal back when McDonald's had relays set up at their stores. There were five of them on my commute so I'd pop into each one for a minute and fill up my passes. It goes quick when you can grab 100 passes a day.
I was in Japan for a month in November, all over the place Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Osaka, even Nintendo World and I got 3 hits on my street pass. One from Mexico, one Swedish and one Australian.
Unfortunately Street Pass is dead in Japan.
But I still take my 3DS with me everywhere I go. Off to Latvia Lithuania and Estonia in October
I really miss a lot of the things that made 3DS such a wonderful handheld. Streetpass, themes and stickers, Flipnote... It just had so much creative apps that the Switch doesn't have at all...
@Ogbert I'd welcome it back as well, but preferably without the connectivity cap (aka only so many games you could enable thr feature for at a time) and without otherwise unobtainable content. Heck, this very article arguably rests my case in the latter regard. Be it SP or amiibos, there's only so much fun to a feature when its real world distribution geography is dwarfed by that of the actual userbase.
@Bunkerneath I still carry both of my 3DS units with me most of the time, but they're often either turned off to preserve battery charge...or already out of it.😅 That said, I had a bunch of hits here in Minsk as recently as December 2022, so in anime conventions we trust.
Tee hee I have it!!! 🤭 I got the puzzle when I stopped by Haneda Airport a few years back. I also have the McDonald's one.
@fox_mattcloud Japan also got the McDonald's one.
Will have to check, I was in Japan carrying one of those at the time.
Ahhh street pass was so much fun. Getting hits was always a nice surprise
I have really special memories of my two sons and I playing the games and collecting through street pass. I wish something like this would come back but I highly doubt it.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...