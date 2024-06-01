Nintendo's next-generation hardware is on the horizon, and with this in mind, NoA appears to have freshened up its signage.

As spotted by eagle-eyed fans on social media, the American headquarters has swapped from a plain silver sign to the trademark red and white logo. This new paint job has been shared on X by user 'Caleb_Bravo99', with Nintendeal also showing the before and after comparison shots:

Nintendo is once again on the cusp of a new generation, with company president Shuntaro Furukawa revealing the Switch "successor" announcement is coming "this fiscal year" and reports claiming it's best described as the "Switch next model".

As of the latest financial earnings release, the Switch has now sold more than 140 million units since launching in 2017.