Back in September, Nintendo teased the 'Nintendo Museum' in the latest Direct broadcast. Now, in a new update, the company has officially unveiled the building's logo.

This was originally highlighted by Famitsu. You can get a better look at it on the company's Japanese Instagram page which shows the logo at different times of the day. As you can see, it's a pretty simple but formal-looking design.

As previously noted, this gallery is currently under construction in Uij City, Kyoto Prefecture, and is scheduled to be finished by March 2024. When it is finally complete it will include a "wide variety" of products showcasing the company's history.

Here's a bit more about it, when it was originally announced in 2021:

"Nintendo has been discussing the possibility of building a gallery, as a way to share Nintendo’s product development history and philosophy with the public. To this end, the Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant will be renovated to accommodate the gallery, a decision reached after taking consideration of The City of Uji’s plan of re-developing the nearby Ogura Station area."

Nintendo plans to share more about the opening date at a later date. In the meantime, you can learn more about this museum and the history of the site it's on in our original post here on Nintendo Life: