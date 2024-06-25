Palworld had an extremely successful launch when it arrived on Xbox and PC earlier this year, so will we ever see it on Nintendo's current generation system?

Speaking to Game File, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe mentioned how this Pokémon-like game with guns has higher specs, so it could be "hard to port to Switch" due to "technical reasons" (thanks, VGC). Fortunately, the Switch "successor" is just around the corner, so who knows what might happen in the future.

Mizobe mentioned how discussion is still taking place about new platforms Palworld could be release on, but Pocketpair had nothing to announce at this stage. His comments follow on from The Pokémon Company releasing a statement earlier this year about Palworld and Nintendo also acknowledging the game's existence.

Earlier this month, Pocketpair announced the Sakurajima Update for Palworld, which will bring a new island, new Pals, dedicated servers on Xbox, new buildings and level cap, new subspecies, new raids and much more to the game on 27th June 2024.