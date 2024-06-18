It's Nintendo Direct day and it looks like something related to the Switch Online service could be planned... As highlighted on social media (thanks, Vooks.net), Nintendo has updated the "Home section" of the Nintendo Switch Online app. Attached is the following welcome message:

"Welcome to the new Home section of the Nintendo Switch Online app! Move the cursor to the right to check out the new design. This section will be updated regularly, so make sure to keep an eye on it!"

Dataminer 'OatmealDome', who is known for sifting through Nintendo's updates, has shed some light on this, mentioning how the app has been "slightly redesigned following recent maintenance". Nintendo also "internally" calls the app "version 3.0.0" whereas it was "version 2.7.1 before" this.





Just week last week, it was discovered Nintendo was seeking more talent to help run its Switch Online service going forward. Nintendo has also previously indicated this current infrastructure will transfer over to its next-generation hardware, with the aim to create a "lasting relationship" with consumers through its account system.