The Switch Online service will seemingly be carried over in some way or form to the next hardware generation, and as we get closer to the reveal of a "successor" system at some point this fiscal year, Nintendo is now seeking recruits in Japan to help sustain its subscription-based offering.

On the back of the video game company showing positive signs of growth with a boost in employees over the previous fiscal year, Nintendo is now looking to fill Switch Online roles tied to 'game software development', front-end and back-end engineer services, and a director/planner job.

If Nintendo is still hiring for Nintendo Switch Online this late in the console's lifespan, then the service is definitely carrying over to the successor. https://t.co/GFGhZW2F3C June 7, 2024

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa has mentioned previously how the Switch successor will utilise the existing account system, to make the transition to the next generation machine as smooth as possible. Going forward it also wants to create a "lasting relationship" with consumers.

As for the Switch Online service, the company president has also mentioned on multiple occasions how "various initiatives" and "further enhancements" are always being considered to encourage users to keep coming back.