Did you need reminding that there was an excellent Nintendo Direct earlier this week? No? Well, Nintendo is going to do it anyway.

As per usual, the Big N has shared a new infographic featuring every single game that featured during the Nintendo Direct June 2024 Showcase. We're sure you all remember the big reveals, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership, but what about all those other games?

Stray is finally coming to Switch; Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has a release date (and we're getting I & II next year); Basketball is coming to Nintendo Switch Sports; a new Fairy Tail game got announced; and there's a brand new beautiful Metroidvania on the scene with MIO.

It was a pretty jam-packed one then, wasn't it? The second half of the year is looking absolutely stacked as a result. And that's without the impending Switch successor news — which was absent from the Direct, as expected, but is due to be officially revealed later this year.

We've got a bunch of coverage on the Direct, including some hands-on time with a few of the revealed games during the showcase. Make sure you check it all out!