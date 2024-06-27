Nintendo's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has been and gone. Among questions about the company's plans for the future, its partnerships and wider technical concerns, one attendee asked about Nintendo's approach to leaked information and the preventative measures it is taking for the future.

According to Nintendo's response, the company has been working with specialists to diagnose any potential security concerns and has introduced a new system of internal "information security management" to prevent future leaks. This comes alongside repeated employee training on correct information-handling practices.

The full response (found below) was shared to Twitter by @NStyles. Do keep in mind that some of the wording may differ until we get the official translation from Nintendo.

Q: Regarding information security measures, KADOKAWA was recently attacked and was unable to broadcast Nintendo Direct on Niconico Live Broadcasting.

There was also a story about an insider leaking information on YouTube.

I would like to know what kind of investments you are making and what measures you have in place regarding information security. A: We have become aware of the specific issues pointed out through media reports and other sources.

We work with specialist companies to diagnose information security and take various other measures.

The company has introduced information security management as part of its internal information security system, and is also working on continuous education for employees.

While no names were specifically mentioned, we would imagine that the case in question relates to renowned leaker 'Pyoro', who recently locked their Twitter account after claiming that their source works for Nintendo.

Elsewhere in the Nintendo Q&A, Shigeru Miyamoto addressed concerns about his changing role in the company as he has grown older. Shinya Takahashi also spoke about growing game development periods, confessing that he wants to "create games that are fun and entertaining in a short period of time" but the "length of development time is unavoidable due to the advancement of game consoles"