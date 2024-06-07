The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

STAR WARS: Hunters (Zynga, 4th Jun) - Choose your Hunter and fight for glory in this new 4 vs. 4 arena shooter! Dive into this free-to-play experience where strategy and skill pave the way to victory. Battle as heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers and everything in between. Join forces with friends and conquer the battlefield on your journey to fame in the Arena. Customize each Hunter by collecting and equipping them with fun and unique costumes, animations and weapon appearances, making for an impressive competitor that stands out on the battlefield! STAR WARS: Hunters is available now! - Read our STAR WARS: Hunters review

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros, 14th Nov) - Summer Update – Pick up your wand and re-enter the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy! A new update is here, introducing the brand-new Photo Mode, Talent Tree Point Resets and more. Additionally, access to the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest will also be available later today on the Nintendo Switch system.

Switch eShop - New Releases

10 in 1 Classic Games Pack (RuWaMo Games, $39.99) - Embark on a journey through various genres and gameplay styles, from pulse-pounding action to mind-bending puzzles and everything in between. Challenge your family and friends to epic battles, test your strategy in tactical showdowns, and unleash your creativity with imaginative adventures!

Aery – Peace of Mind (EpiXR Games, $13.00) - An interactive game experience expects you that is designed to relax your mind and soul. You jump into the role of a little bird, explore beautiful landscapes and collect magical crystals that mark certain landscapes. Because there are no enemies or any other danger in this game you will be able to lean back and enjoy the scenery and the sensation of flying. It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle. Of course, you can always select the level that you feel helps most to relax yourself. Most levels can be finished quite quickly so that you can freely choose spend time exploring the environment but you don’t have to stay for too long if you are just looking for a short moment of peace and enjoyment. This game features a collection of some the most beautiful sceneries from the Aery franchise. We hope you like them. So lean back and take a deep breath.

Airhead (HandyGames, 7th Jun) - Airhead is an adventure through a sprawling interconnected world, where you must explore, evolve and overcome intricate puzzles to succeed. You play as Airhead, a small Body and the round inflated organism it uses as a Head. And while Head is slowly but surely deflating, you have a chance to save its life. To do so, you must use air tanks to keep Head inflated while you explore Airhead’s metroidvania-style world, searching for amazing abilities and upgrades that will unlock new areas and puzzles for you to overcome.

Arcade Archives CUE BRICK (HAMSTER, $7.99) - "CUE BRICK" is a puzzle game released by KONAMI in 1989. The goal is to move the bricks that make up the ground to form a path for all of the balls to follow.

There's no escaping this game once you get hooked. It has a total of 101 thrilling puzzles ready to entrance your brain!

Astor: Blade of the Monolith (Versus Evil, $24.99) - The world of Gliese is threatened by dark forces, revenants from a forgotten time. Astor, a young warrior, must rise and unearth the secrets of the past, exploring majestic, mysterious ruins and ancient temples in an epic fight for the planet’s survival. Only Astor can gather the ancient powers and legendary weapons needed to stop an unholy ritual. Journey across an expansive, colorful world, full of mystery and danger. Abandoned ruins and derelict temples from a long forgotten era pepper the landscape, teasing mysterious tales that you must uncover. Aided by an enigmatic presence, Astor will dive into an intricate storyline filled with iconic and endearing characters. Explore deep forests, sprawling deserts, frozen tundras, and crumbling ancient structures as you embark upon a globe-trotting adventure.

Astrune Academy (KEMCO, 13th Jun) - Embark on a thrilling journey with magical girls in the enchanting world of Astrune Academy! Discover the tale of aspiring sorcerers at this towering academy in the Sternship region. Engage in the daily life of the magic academy, complete assignments, and strive to become a skilled sorcerer. With a campus filled with a school shop, courtyard, and magical vending machines, you'll experience the ultimate student life. When it's time for combat, use Almacation to challenge mystical creatures. Master your preferred elemental magic and exploit enemy weaknesses. Unleash the power of Soul Source Magic to access unique character abilities, allowing you to call forth Demon Friends for tactical battles. As you navigate the ruined regions of this mysterious world, discover secrets and uncover the truth behind the Lost Phenomenon that plagues the land. Astrune Academy offers a captivating blend of magic, growth, and adventure, making it an unforgettable experience for all.

Boing Boing (RLUX Studios, $2.99) - Pair up desserts into larger ones, while preventing them from overflowing the bowl.

Brain Puzzles Bundle 12 in 1 (Kistler Studios, $26.59) - Brain Puzzles Bundle contains ten awesome puzzle games for young and old for hundreds of puzzle pleasure hours. Ten games are included namely : Home Deco Puzzles Brings you the joy of building miniature interior and homedecorating mixed into a puzzle game. Simple, relaxing and fun! Home Deco Puzzles is a relaxing game about interior decorating mixed into a puzzle game. Numbers and Squares Solve different Sudoku puzzles and choose from four different difficulties . Numbers and Squares is a logic puzzle game where you need to place each number from 0 to 9 in each row and column Squares and Numbers A beginner friendly abstract nonogram puzzle game. Squares and numbers is an abstract nonogram puzzle game with over 100 levels. Wood Block Escape Puzzles Challenging unblocking puzzles with different difficulties ranging from beginner to expert. Tease your brain in this challenging puzzle game where the player must move the red block all the way to the right side of the game board.

Casual Puzzles Bundle 8 in 1 (Kistler Studios, $16.09) - This casual puzzles Bundle contains eight cozy and awesome puzzle games for young and old for hundreds of hours of awesome gaming pleasure. Eight games are included namely : Bubble Bunny Help the bunny to solve puzzles and burst the bubbles. Bubble bunny is a puzzle three match game where you shoot bubbles and match three of the same kind or more to pop them und solve the puzzle. Sweets Drop Drop and merge sweets into bigger ones but do not touch the red line! Sweet drops is a casual merge drop puzzle game with two game modes. Arcade mode is an open end game mode where you have to merge as much as possible sweets without touching the red line. Summer Bubble Splash Solve fun matching puzzles underwater and use different boosters to splash to the next level! Summer Bubble Splash is a colour matching game where you match bubbles with the same colour in a straight or diagonal line to splash them. Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 Enjoy a cute collection of three solitaire card games.

Cat Pipes (Afil Games, $4.99) - Challenge your mind and help the cats in this minimalist and relaxing puzzle game! Welcome to the enchanting world of Cat Pipes! A game that will challenge your mental skills as you help adorable cats find their way through soothing and captivating puzzles. Rotate the pieces and create the perfect path for the cats. Rotate the puzzle pieces to create a safe path for the cats to reach their destination. Use your logic and creativity to find the ideal solution at each level. Click on the piece to rotate and complete the path to the cats. A simple click is all you need to rotate the pieces and form the perfect path. Easy to play, yet challenging enough to keep you entertained for hours! The important thing is to complete the path and reach the cats. No rush! The main goal is to ensure the cats find their way safely. Have fun solving the puzzles and relaxing in this enchanting world. Explore 45 exciting levels. With 45 unique levels, each one more intriguing than the other, you'll have many hours of fun ahead. Cat Pipes is a game that will keep you entertained for a long time.

Counter Force: Tactical Warfare (DEMENCI, 11th Jun) - Enter the intense world of "Counter Force," where every mission counts, and every shot could mean the difference between victory and defeat. As a highly trained operative, it's up to you to thwart terrorist plots and restore peace to the world's most volatile regions. Dynamic Missions, Endless Challenges Embark on a series of adrenaline-fueled missions across four diverse maps, each presenting its own unique challenges and dangers. From urban jungles to desert strongholds, every environment demands a different approach and strategy. Unleash Your Arsenal Equip yourself with an extensive arsenal of cutting-edge weaponry, from precision rifles to devastating explosives. With every successful mission, earn money to upgrade your gear, unlocking access to even deadlier tools of destruction. Strategic Gameplay Plan your every move and execute with precision as you navigate through enemy territory.

Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar (SUCCESS GAMES, 9th Jun) - Embark on a thrilling archaeological adventure with Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar! Delve into the mysteries of ancient civilizations as you excavate artifacts in diverse locations like Egypt, Greece, Iceland, and Italy. Uncover hidden treasures buried beneath the sands and uncover the secrets of the past. As an aspiring archaeologist, you'll wield your tools to carefully unearth relics and artifacts from various historical periods. But the journey doesn't end there! Utilize your keen eye and expertise to identify valuable finds and decide which artifacts to sell for profit. Earn money to upgrade your equipment, enabling you to tackle more ambitious excavations and unearth larger treasures. Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar offers a unique blend of exploration, strategy, and discovery. Will you uncover the lost wonders of ancient civilizations and become a renowned archaeologist? Dive into the adventure and find out!

Delivery Drop (Entity3, 8th Jun) - Simply get the toy into the delivery box! Solve the puzzles by moving the bolts and making the platforms move Highly addictive with many challenging levels to complete

Fading Afternoon (1st Jan) - Seiji Maruyama is a middle-aged yakuza recently released from prison. Known as "Gozuki" (one of the demon generals from Buddhist mythology) he is the power that his oyabun counts on. You play as Seiji Maruyama, a middle-aged yakuza recently released from prison. Old tropes are here but you can choose to not follow them. The question is — does anything really matter that much now?

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure (Sakuba Metal Works, 6th Jun) - Garage - This weird machine is said to create a bizarre dark world by working on the subject's subconscious mind. The player character is thrown into an enclosed world filled with sewage, with decaying wooden buildings and rusted metals. And he discovers that his body has been changed into something in between a machine and a living creature. He wanders around this structurally complex maze-like world in search of a way out. "Garage: Bad Dream Adventure" was originally released as a PC adventure game in 1999. In this game, the player character enters his inner world through a psychotherapeutic machine. He is turned into an odd-looking biological machine and searches for a way to escape from that world. Because of its unique world setting, it is described as one of the top 3 warped games or bizarre games. It is basically a mystery-solving exploratory adventure game.

Gran Carismo (SP Games, $6.00) - "Gran Carismo" takes players on a thrilling racing adventure inspired by the story of Ferruccio, a former Italian racer who, along with his family, migrated to the USA many years ago. Originally a mechanic specializing in racing cars, Ferruccio faced a stroke of misfortune when he accidentally wrecked the Rosso 50 during a routine inspection. In an effort to remedy their father's predicament, Ferruccio's children, Mario and Giulia, decide to participate in the underground racing tournament known as "Gran Carismo," held in various countries. The ultimate prize at stake is none other than the coveted Rosso 50, the very car their father had inadvertently damaged. As players delve into the game, they can expect: Diverse Tracks: Experience the thrill of racing on multiple tracks set in different countries. Each location presents its own set of challenges, adding an exciting dimension to the gameplay.

Hidden Cats in Paris (Silesia Games, 13th Jun) - Meow meow meow mes amis! Cats, kittens, kitties and other fuzzballs are hidden all around the Parisian landscape, each waiting to be found! Take a relaxing stroll around Paris – every cat you spot brings its unique splash of colour into the scenery, and finding them all will fill the city with life!

HighScore Anomaly Underground (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 6th Jun) - The timer will start once you are ready to play. The correct decision will move you up a level and the incorrect decision will reset you back to the beginning. Observation is key. If you don't find anomalies, choose the elevator that states no anomalies otherwise choose the elevator that states confirm anomalies. This is a short game however, this does depend on the player for how high they want their highest score to be.

Just Find It 3 Collector’s Edition - Get ready to immerse yourself in an intriguing collection of new games with Just Find It 3! Uncover hidden differences, make exciting matches, challenge your memory, and solve engaging puzzles for surprising twists that will keep you captivated throughout your journey.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (Armor Games) - Kamaeru is a cozy farming sim about collecting and raising frogs, farming, and preserving nature. You play as a kind soul helping an old friend restore the wetlands of your childhood by transforming them into a safe haven for friendly little frogs. With the help of the game’s cast of welcoming NPCs, you will photograph and breed frogs to increase your reputation, decorate your refuge, and plant native crops to help your amphibian abode thrive!

Lesson Learned (12th Jun) - Help Frank travel through history in this unique approach to the tower defense genre. Enter a bizarre daydream world in co-op or solo mode. Gather resources, build defense towers, and manage your minions. Take up the challenge and defeat the incoming enemies! Help Frank on his journey through history and enter the bizarre world of dreams! Gather resources, gain allies, build towers and fend off waves of unique enemies. Face a horde of cavemen, a legion of French soldiers, or medieval knights. Free your classmates to expand your minions and use their help to get out of this fluttering sleep.

Let Me Sleep (Silesia Games, 6th Jun) - In Let Me Sleep, you are a helping hand to a guy so tired that he can never get enough sleep. …Which is not surprising, considering that he’s trying to rest in a house full of horrors and monsters! Be a helpful force in his life and solve spooky puzzles and perform tasks that are sometimes dirty… for the sake of helping your friend sleep safe and sound, of course. There are secrets hidden behind and under every door, bed and crack in the floor. The further you go the spookier it gets!

Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator (DEZVOLT GAMES, $2.99) - Welcome to Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator! Prepare to embark on an unparalleled adventure as you become the pioneering astronaut leading humanity's quest to conquer the Red Planet.

Mind’s Decent Bundle (Darkwood + The Gap) - Darkwood is a new perspective on survival horror. Scavenge and explore a rich, ever-changing free-roam world by day, then hunker down in your hideout and pray for the morning light. The Gap tells a story of one man’s struggle to find a cure for his family’s illness through the exploration of parallel realities which include memories dear to his heart, forcing him to dive deeper into his psyche.

Musical Vibes (ZikWave Studios, $2.99) - Dance, hands free, to great music and learn new incredible moves! The system can do full-body tracking thanks to artificial intelligence! Try the demo on your Nintendo Switch™ and install the Musical Vibes Camera app on your smartphone to see if you can use the camera of your smartphone to play the game. See the requirements at the bottom. Musical Vibes features 2-player local multiplayer. Dance with one of your friends by your side! If you own a Philips Hue smart lighting system, connect it to the game and turn your living room into a concert hall! Bring the fun to another level! In this first version, you can play one track for free in the demo. 2-player local multiplayer is only available in the paid version. When you buy the game you can enjoy the 2 included tracks. You will be able to purchase an add-on with 18 more songs and a story mode later in 2024!

MyRummy (TREVA, 6th Jun) - MyRummy® is the modern version of the traditional card game Rummy, which gives it both its name and rules. MyRummy® itself has already become one of the essential classics. The game is extremely easy to learn. Place your tiles and arrange them cleverly in runs and groups, bearing in mind their colours and numerical values. This continues round for round. Perhaps a joker could help you? Whoever is the first to use up all their tiles is the winner. • Simple rules • Balanced combination of strategy and luck • Choice of different settings • For up to 4 players

Operation Scorpion: Take Down (TROOOZE, $14.99) - A single-player FPS game that fights against terrorists around the world! Defeat your enemies and get your weapons! Weapons that excite military fans “Operation Scorpion: Take Down”is a solo single player/First-Person Shooter. Enjoy a thrilling FPS game with a diverse play mode and various weapons that can be unlocked by leveling up.

Path to Purge (Happy Player, 13th Jun) - Accumulate demonic energy and you will be able to transform into a demon and gain powerful power! - Choose from different random skills to build your combat style. - Challenge the powerful BOSS and save fallen humanity! In modern society, people are increasingly focusing on entertainment, immersing themselves in the joy brought by material things and losing themselves. These fallen humans are punished by the Holy Spirit, turning into emotionless beings of obsession. The devil survives by absorbing the corrupted faith of humans, but if humanity falls to the point of having no emotions, this will also affect the devil's intentions. Without a choice, as a demon, you must destroy the Holy Spirit behind the curse to save humanity.

Potion Permit – Complete Edition ($29.99) - Potion Permit: Complete Edition includes an extensive collection of over 30 additional cosy decorations for your home! Personalise your own space with a variety of furniture and decorations ranging from cute animal plushies to chemist equipment and more!

Rainbow Diamonds (PixNB Games, $9.99) - Capture all the diamonds on each level to make the rainbow generator work again. Dodge the obstacles and jump over the enemies to kill them. Collect as many power balls as you can to increase your speed and jump power. Replay levels to improve your time record.

Rider’s Spirits ($5.99) - The original Rider's Spirits was first released on 1994 exclusively in Japan. Now this timeless racing classic is finally available worldwide for the first time! Play head to head against the computer or locally with a friend and compete in a wide variety of racing tracks and game modes. Choose from an array of wacky racers, each with their own unique attributes, and show off your riding skills. And if things get ugly, use all kind of crazy items in order to get advantage and be the first one to cross the finishing line!

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked (Konami, 11th Jun) - Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked is an electrifying 3 game classic revival collection where players relive the nostalgic side scrolling experience by becoming Sparkster. As Sparkster prepare to battle an army of robots and pigs in order to save the princess.

Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic (12th Jun) - When a power hungry, egotistical witch spreads her dark magic across the land, it is up to one raccoon to stop her! Play as Roxy, an adventurous young cub as she rolls through nine unique worlds in story mode, hoping to put an end to the witch’s dastardly plans! Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic is a retelling of the original 3D platformer, this time told through an energetic and unique pinball format. Break the witch’s wicked curse and conquer her many challenges across a wide variety of pinball tables, from arenas themed around parks and urban streets to casinos and more! Unlock cosmetics for character customization to express your winning style and prove once and for all that you are the true pinball champion!

SEVEN DAYS - A spirited jewel of a romance adventure from developer LIFE0 arrives on the Nintendo Switch™! Experience meetings and final partings with each of these girls as you uncover the truth behind the incident that sees all their stories tragically intertwine.

Simulation Platinum Bundle: Bus Construction Firefighting Lawn Mowing (Astragon) - The Simulation Platinum Bundle includes Construction Simulator 4, Bus Simulator City Ride, Firefighting Simulator - The Squad and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Sociable Soccer 24 (Tower Studios, 7th Jun), $24.99 - Sociable Soccer 24 is the exhilarating, cross-platform, arcade football franchise that brings the thrill of football to Nintendo Switch. Designed by Sensible Soccer creator Jon Hare, Sociable Soccer 24 features his signature fast-paced, arcade-style, and intuitive gameplay, enriched with multiplayer head-to-head matches and collectible player cards.

Sugoi Girls: Lovely Wife (Pakotime, $2.99) - Complete puzzles of pretty anime girls in this relaxing puzzle game with over 50 levels! Once the puzzles are complete, you can enjoy admiring the girls in the gallery at your own time.

SUPER VALIS IV (Edia, $15.00) - Lena, the strongest girl in the resistance, challenges their king, Gallagher, who intends to conquer the world, to a battle using the Valis Sword. There are seven stages in total, including the Dream World battlefield, the ruins of Vanity Castle, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, and Valhalla. Enemy attacks change depending on the difficulty level, so you can enjoy the game multiple times.

The Smurfs – Village Party (Microids, $39.99) - Papa Smurf has decided to organize an exceptional party! To do so, he asks all the Smurfs to get involved with the preparations to make the party unforgettable! Walk around the village and invite all the Smurfs scattered around the world to the event, but be careful with Gargamel as he has heard about the party and will do everything to spoil it… In party-game mode, gather your friends and family for Smurf-tastic hours of fun through 50 mini-games inspired by the cheerful spirit of the Smurfs. In adventure mode, dive into a thrilling journey filled with quests, meet over 100 iconic Smurfs, and explore 10 different regions, from the Smurfs’ Village to Gargamel's territory.

Ultimate Children Fun Pack Games Collection 6 in 1 (McPeppergames, $36.59) - Are you looking for amazing children's games that are not only fun but also educational? Look no further! With the ultimate game pack for kids, you get 6 of the best McPeppergames titles all in one collection. These games help your children develop logical thinking, improve memory, enhance essential hand-eye coordination, and foster strategic and tactical planning skills necessary for success. With this game pack, your children will not only have loads of fun but also learn and practice skills that are crucial for their development and future. **Best of all, you save money with this bundle, as purchasing each game individually would be much more expensive!

VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (Family Computer) (Edia, $15.00) - The main character, Yuko, while guided by the unfathomable power of Valis, becomes a dream warrior and embarks on an adventure in the Dream World! In order to rescue the Dream Princess Valia, who was captured by the Demon Lord Rogles! This title has stronger action RPG elements than other versions due to the use of a multi-ending system and complex maps.

VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (PC-88) (Edia, $15.00) - Yuko Aso is an average high school student who becomes a Warrior of Valis. Her mission is to destroy Rogles, the ruler of Vecanti, and his four lackeys. She must also reclaim the five Fantasm Jewels. The first game of the series was released in 1986.

VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier II (MSX2) (Edia, $15.00) - Just when Yuko has returned to a normal life after saving the Dream World from the clutches of Rogles's demons, she is told by Reiko, her former classmate and best friend after many battles, of a new threat from the Cruel King Megas. While still confused by this new threat, she decides to fight again of her own volition. The costume changing system that changes Yuko's performance depending on her costume was a hit with players.

VALIS III (MEGA DRIVE) (Edia, $15.00) - Along with the Dream World and the Human World, the Dark World is one of the three worlds created by the gods. Now it was faced with an unprecedented crisis. The king of the Dark World, Glames, has begun an invasion of the Dream World in order to ensure the survival of his own race...

Willy’s Wonderland: The Game (13th Jun) - Willy’s Wonderland – The Game is a 2.5D beat ‘em up game based on the cult film of the same name, in which a group of Animatronics come to life and slaughter people who dare visit Willy’s Wonderland. Players take control of either The Janitor or Liv as they face the hordes of evil commanded by the nefarious Animatronics - Tito Turtle, Siren Sara, Arty Alligator, Cammy Chameleon, Willy Weasel and more!

Zombie Derby (Brinemedia, $4.99) - 5 cars are available to get you to the final fort, each capable of holding progressively more loot. Ranging from the simple Redneck pick-up and the classy Hunter and to the tough Sledge and frankly-silly Harvester, you’ll enjoy throwing these bodged-up jalopies at the lines of the undead. Each is highly customisable, with 15 upgrades including spiked bumpers, improved tyres, buffed engines, and more ammo, fuel and nitros. With 8 locations to traverse, handsome 3D graphics and gory shambling bodies, Zombie Derby is a killer game.

