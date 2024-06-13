The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (Atlus, 14th Jun) - Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose? - Read our Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance review

Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, 14th Jun) - Become a Monster Rider and befriend countless monsters from the Monster Hunter series in this enhanced version of the original RPG epic! Originally released in 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS system, Monster Hunter Stories for Nintendo Switch features HD visuals, new voice overs, a museum mode filled with art and music from the game and additional content that was previously only available in Japan. - Read our Monster Hunter Stories review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Ace Attorney Anthology (CAPCOM, $44.99) - Take that! All six mainline entries in the legendary Ace Attorney series are now available together in one special bundle. Go head to head with prolific prosecutors in the heated courtroom battles of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse (Axyos Games, 15th Jun) - Defeat evil forces together with those cute anime girls! This fast-paced anime shooter thrusts you into a vibrant world under siege by malevolent forces, and only a squad of adorable yet formidable anime girls can save the day. In Anime vs Evil you will fight the monsters that take over the whole world by mystical polygonal magic. Find the survivors, look for the supplies, beat the story mode and finally finish with this mess! Do you want to play an enjoyable shooter with beautiful characters?

Arcade Archives Rug Rats (HAMSTER, $7.99) - "Rug Rats" is an action game released by Nichibutsu in 1982. Become KOOMIL the vacuum cleaner and defeat the germs that get in the way of cleaning. If you fire the soap and stun the germs, you can inhale it. If you can get all of them involved in the rotation of the mat, you will get a high score.

BMX Wild Run (RandomSpin Games, $9.99) - - Decent selection of bicycles - Wide variety of wild terrains - Intelligent control system. "BMX Wild Run" is an exhilarating BMX game where you can test your trick skills and point-gathering prowess in the wild. Compete against other players, enjoy beautiful graphics and cool music.

Break It (Artem Kritinin, $2.99) - The unique, one tap (and hold) gameplay makes for a simple yet fun experience. The goal is to get your jumping cube character to the bottom of the level, by breaking through orange gates. Players can try their best to move quickly and earn the rocket powerup, which will boost through the platforms automatically. Players lose when the cube doesn’t jump high enough before trying to break through a gate, or when the character hits a white platform.

Bug & Seek (14th Jun) - You’ve bought the local Insectarium (bug zoo), abandoned after a mysterious robbery. Now it's up to you to rebuild the Insectarium, restore Buggburg's bug economy, and solve the mystery of the Great Bug Heist.

Bumper Kitty (Max Interactive Studio, 14th Jun) - Welcome to Bumper Kitty, the ultimate hyper casual game where you'll control adorable kitties in bumper cars, racing to bump off opponents from the platform. It's the perfect way to spend your free time and challenge friends to determine the top leaderboard bumper kart! Bumper Cats is easy to learn but hard to master, featuring simple one-tap controls to manoeuvre your kart and crash into opponents. The more opponents you bump off, the higher your score climbs in the global leaderboard! Fasten your seat belts! Get control of the bumper-kart steering wheel! Bumper-kart games have never been this much fun before!

Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare & Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare (Help Me, Please, $16.99) - Prepare to answer the call, honor your duty, and engage in warfare like never before. "Call of Honor - Duty of Warfare" is a solo-player masterpiece that combines intense team-based action with a riveting narrative, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch™. Get ready to embark on a journey where every decision counts and only the strongest will prevail! Yes, you read that right. A solo-player masterpiece, this.

Chopper Strike (Entity3, 15th Jun) - Hover above the enemies and take aim from your chopper Fire rockets and take them all out Watch buildings getting destroyed and things explode as you hunt down the enemy

Cozy Jigsaw Puzzle (Ultimate Games, 14th Jun) - Step into a relaxing world with Cozy Jigsaw Puzzle, the ultimate relaxation experience for puzzle enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the charm of 30 unique and captivating jigsaw puzzles that will soothe your soul and ignite your creativity. 30 Unique Levels: Explore a vast collection of meticulously crafted puzzles, each one a work of art. From serene landscapes to cozy indoors, every puzzle is a unique challenge and a feast for the eyes.

Cybercube (RandomSpin Games, $1.99) - Cybercube is a fast-paced platformer in which you control a cube and must navigate challenging obstacles. You will be tested across 55 levels with mesmerizing backgrounds, each offering a unique combination of challenges. These include switching layers, changing directions, and maneuvering around deadly obstacles, each with distinct mechanics. The game also offers multiple core designs for your cube, which can be unlocked by completing higher levels.

Cyberpunk City Tycoon (SimulaMaker, 14th Jun) - Rise from the Digital Dust, Build a Futuristic Metropolis: Begin your journey in the neon-lit streets of a sprawling cyber city, where technology and ambition drive the pulse of progress. In Cyber City Tycoon, you are tasked with the monumental challenge of constructing a thriving cyberpunk metropolis from scratch.

Echo Generation (Cococucumber, 19th Jun, $24.99) - Lead a gang of kids to uncover spooky mysteries, battle creatures, and explore the supernatural side of your hometown in Echo Generation, a turn-based adventure set in the 90s. "Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game with a supernatural twist. Strange things are afoot in Maple Town: A mysterious crash leads you on a spooky adventure through your hometown. Battle monsters, complete quests and unearth secrets to reveal a conspiracy that transcends time.

EGGCONSOLE SORCERIAN PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 13th Jun) - Sorcerian is an action RPG released in Japan by Nihon Falcom in 1987. As the fifth installment in the company's Dragon Slayer series, players create characters from four races: Fighter, Wizard, Dwarf, and Elf, forming parties of up to four members to embark on adventures across 15 scenarios. With a wide array of weapons and 120 types of magic at their disposal, players explore diverse challenges. Each player character has a set lifespan, and upon reaching the end of their life, they can pass on their abilities to the next generation through succession. The game features intricate systems such as career choices outside of adventuring, where characters receive annual salaries and undergo changes in their abilities as time passes. Moreover, the scenarios offer a variety of challenges beyond traditional monster-slaying and dungeon exploration, providing a unique satisfaction in completing individual stories rather than pursuing a single overarching narrative.

Ein’s Sword2 (Infinite Game, 6th Jun, $1.99) - After returning safely from the Lost Tower, Ein continues his journey in search of the legendary sword. During his journey, Ein loses himself. In a world that has become monochrome, Ein encounters something important.

Fit My Zoo (RedDeer, 14th Jun) - Welcome to the jungle of Fit My Cat's wild and wacky animal edition! Picture this: your Zoo pals have embarked on a lavish holiday retreat to an exclusive hotel with a sprawling pool oasis, just for them. But there's a snag – they're all vying for space on a colossal floatie, and they need your finesse to make it work. Your mission, should you choose to accept it: cozy up your zoo crew! Every level unveils a menagerie of creatures, each itching for a spot to lounge and unwind on the floatie. Get ready to mingle with 28 different breeds, from slinky snakes to cuddly pandas, regal lions to quirky capybaras, and beyond!

Forest Fantasy (Ultimate Games, 13th Jun) - Immerse yourself in a vibrant and picturesque landscape, where the beauty of nature unfolds before your eyes. Discover the Hidden Locations: Embark on a leisurely stroll through lush, fantastical landscapes as you uncover the secrets of the Forest Fantasy world. Every corner is filled with unique flora, fauna, and captivating mysteries waiting to be unraveled.

Froggy Bouncing Adventures (Ratalaika Games, 13th Jun) - Froggy Bouncing Adventures is a cute, miniature puzzle platformer starring the eponymous Froggy the Frog. When Froggy’s buddy, Buzzy, disappears through a mysterious portal, it’s up to our amphibian hero to come to his friend’s rescue. Get ready for 60 levels of jumping and dashing, accompanied by a cozy aesthetic with colorful pixel art and relaxing music. Froggy will need to travel four different biomes with your help! Can you brave through each level and rescue Buzzy? How many hats can you unlock?

Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo (eastasiasoft, $3.99) - What is a recklessly adventurous kid to do when he ends up stuck between life and death? In Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo, you’ll have to exploit your ghost form to solve a multitude of tricky platforming puzzles if there’s any hope of returning to your home amongst the living. Explore 50 single-screen puzzles in black-and-white 2D pixel art style Brainteasing stages start out simple but gradually increase in complexity and challenge. Keep trying puzzles as many times as it takes and find your way back to the living world!

Glyphs of Gitzan (eastasiasoft, 19th Jun) - Glyphs of Gitzan is a block-sliding puzzle adventure spanning 50 unique stages of increasing complexity. Take the role of a young explorer and navigate levels in top-down pixel art style, pushing stone pillars across tiled floors to align them with rows of glyphs. Glowing symbols on each pillar hint at the direction its light will emanate. If you can light up all the glyphs with the pillars in each hall, you’ll be able to proceed to the next tricky chamber. Can you unlock all the secrets of Gitzan?

Monolith (Animation Arts, 13th Jun, $14.99) - A classical science fiction point and click adventure which takes you into a deep story and murky atmosphere, while solving logical puzzles. Accompany Tessa Carter and her talking robot as she finds out about herself and searches for a way to survive.

Mushoku Tensei jobless reincarnation Quest of Memories (Bushiroad, 19th Jun) - "I'm going to live this second life to the fullest! " A 34-year-old virgin and a jobless shut-in. He was run over by a truck and lost his life, shortly after being kicked out from his home on the day of his parents’ funeral. When he next awoke, he found himself reincarnated as a new-born baby in another world of sword and sorcery. Immerse yourself in the world of the TV anime "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation" in first-person perspective! You can re-experience Rudeus’s stories by exploring the various areas. Partner with characters of distinctive personalities while developing the Skill Tree freely, and fight through strategic battles that will test your wits. New game modes including Roxy’s episode, Roxy’s restaurant etc. are included as well! Sylphiette, Ghislaine and Geese, who did not rejoin in the original anime, can now team up in the game!

Neon Doctrine’s Greatest Hits Vol. 1 (Neon Doctrine, 5th Jun, $39.99) - Lost Castle, The Legend of Tianding, and Yuppie Psycho. Three different games with almost nothing in common. Nothing that is, except they all captured your hearts. Embark on three grand adventures through magic castles, occupied cities, and the most terrifying of all: corporate offices, when you get Neon Doctrine’s Greatest Hits bundle, featuring our three most beloved games.

Neon Noir (404, 14th Jun) - Neon Noir is a sci-fi thriller visual novel with a set of interactive mechanics that allow the player to be more immersed in the story. It is set in New Devon in the year 2169, a futuristic city in the hands of large corporations. To maintain power over the city and its population, corporations heavily rely on gathering and stealing data that can give them the edge over their competitors. Snatchers are the perfect agents for the job. One of these corporations, the Zora, has a very talented Snatcher named Colden, the main character that the player will follow throughout Neon Noir.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER + OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Bundle (SQUARE ENIX, $74.99) - Two HD-2D RPGs from SQUARE ENIX’s Team Asano, OCTOPATH TRAVELER and OCTOPATH TRAVELER II are now available as a bundle! This series features distinctive HD-2D graphics that combine pixel art with 3D. Embark on your own unique journey through a magical world that feels both familiar and new.

Paintball King (YSO Corp, $2.15) - Experience the adrenaline-pumping action of paintball warfare in Paintball King! Engage in team-based FPS battles, armed with paintball guns and a variety of unlockable weapons.

Railbreak (Dead Drop Studios, 14th Jun) - It's Saturday night in Cypress Ridge which means the city is in ruins, hordes of flesh eating undead are on the prowl, and you have the arcade all to yourself! Select your survivor and blast your way to safety as the city burns around you in this on-rails survival horror shooter. Oh, and don't forget to bring a friend for zombie fodder, er, we mean multiplayer experience! Railbreak melds a classic on-rails arcade experience with the cutting edge Unreal Engine 5.

Railway Islands 2 (Mens Sana Interactive, 14th Jun) - Welcome to the long-awaited sequel of the beloved railway puzzle game! Once again, you take on the role of managing railway lines in charming island settings, now with the added challenge of coordinating up to two trains to safely transport passengers and packages to their destinations. With shared railways, strategic route-building and proper railway switch placement are crucial to prevent collisions!

Tiny Little Farm (GAME NACIONAL, 8th Jun) - Face unimaginable challenges, dealing with demanding customers and crows trying to eat your crops. Learn a variety of culinary recipes with the wide range of products you can grow on your grandparents' farm. Take care of the animals and catch some fish, so you can relax when you leave your recipe burning in the pot. Oh, and don't forget to end your day resting under the trees you planted yourself.

Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit (16th Jun) - Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit offers you an exhilarating and adrenaline-pumping parkour experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Navigate through intricate urban environments, overcome challenging obstacles, and evade the clutches of the authorities in this captivating experience.

