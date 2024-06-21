Red Hook Studios this week confirmed Darkest Dungeon II would be making the journey across to the Switch this July, and if you've still not played the first game and happen to be an NSO subscriber, now is your chance.

Nintendo is currently offering Switch Online members a free trial of the first Darkest Dungeon game from now until 26th June 2024. This latest game trial is available to subscribers in North America and when you boot up the game you'll receive 100 Platinum Points. There's also a sale on the game until the same date, offering 70% off the standard edition and 75% off the Ancestral Edition.

"Reclaim your ancestor’s estate in a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes against unimaginable foes, stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark."





Darkest Dungeon is described as a "challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG" and originally arrived on the Switch in 2018. Here on Nintendo Life, we thought it was great - awarding it 8 out of 10 stars and calling it a dauntingly deep and thoroughly absorbing dungeon crawler.

