Nintendo has updated the My Nintendo Store in North America and it's now offering a 'Classic Games Postcard Set', featuring eight themed designs.

This pack will set you back 450 Platinum Points and includes the following designs:

A set of 8 colorful postcards featuring cover art from these classic Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance™, and Nintendo 64™ games:

Game Boy:

- Kirby’s Dream Land 2

- Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Game Boy Advance:

- Metroid Fusion

- Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Nintendo 64:

- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

- Mario Party 2

- Pokémon Stadium

- Super Mario 64

Nintendo also notes how all of these titles are available to play via its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.