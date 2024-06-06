Nintendo
Nintendo has updated the My Nintendo Store in North America and it's now offering a 'Classic Games Postcard Set', featuring eight themed designs.

This pack will set you back 450 Platinum Points and includes the following designs:

A set of 8 colorful postcards featuring cover art from these classic Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance™, and Nintendo 64™ games:

Game Boy:
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2
- Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Game Boy Advance:
- Metroid Fusion
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Nintendo 64:
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Party 2
- Pokémon Stadium
- Super Mario 64

Nintendo also notes how all of these titles are available to play via its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Will you be grabbing this new reward? Let us know in the comments.

