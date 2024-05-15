Around this time last year, Nintendo revealed a swanky Tears of the Kingdom glow-in-the-dark keychain as a My Nintendo reward. It disappeared pretty swiftly, with many clamouring to splash their prized Platinum Points on the product, but now, it's back.

Yes, the exclusive reward has been restocked on both the European and North American My Nintendo Stores. For just 600 Platinum Points in Europe and 550 in the US (plus shipping, of course), you can get your (ultra)hands on the reward that escaped so many of us last time.

The keychain measures in at 5cm in diameter and is made of zinc alloy with black nickel plating. If you want to get hold of this glow-in-the-dark goody, then we'd recommend heading over to your regional My Nintendo Store while it's still available.





Redeem your points for pic.twitter.com/Ky5Pjy0MJi The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Glow in the Dark Keychain is back!Redeem your points for #MyNintendo rewards: https://t.co/vbHKe3gwII May 14, 2024

We can only assume that the restock is to mark Tears of the Kingdom's first anniversary, which was also accompanied by a new piece of artwork last week.