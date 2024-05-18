The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has been in the headlines quite a bit over the past few weeks, and now Sony has chimed in, reiterating just how "massive" it's going to be thanks to Shigeru Miyamoto's "strong vision" of this particular world.

Here's exactly what Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman had to say during an interview with Deadline - noting how The Super Mario Bros. Movie also benefited from its collaboration with Miyamoto and labelling him a "true genius" when it comes to Zelda, as he knows the world and "understands it thoroughly":

"Because the movie is being developed and made in the closest possible collaboration with [Nintendo video game designer] Shigeru Miyamoto. He’s a true genius in that world, and it’s really his strong vision that is motivating it. He created it and understands it thoroughly. You only [have] to look at the results of Super Mario Brothers to see."

In the original announcement of the live-action movie, it was revealed Sony would be co-fiancing the film, with Avi Arad (Chairman of Arad Productions Inc.) working alongside Miyamoto.

Wes Ball (Kingdom of Planet of the Apes) will be directing this big-screen outing. He's previously gone on record saying he's been following Link's adventures throughout his life. He's also acknowledged the importance of the series and wants to "fulfil people's greatest desires".