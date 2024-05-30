Ahh, victory.

Yes, the latest Japanese charts are in courtesy of Famitsu (thanks, Gematsu) and, as expected, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has managed to beat the competition to take the top spot with a total of 115,649 copies shifted.

Not only that, but the game has also beaten Paper Mario: The Origami King by 6,557, which managed a total of 109,092 when it debuted back in July 2020. It's a sizable achievement for the GameCube remake considering how much digital sales have grown in popularity in recent years (the Japanese charts only take boxed sales into account).

Meanwhile, Stellar Blade remains the only PS5 game in the top ten, though it's lost a bit of momentum this week, sliding down from the top spot all the way to number six. Still, it's performed pretty well overall, so no doubt Sony will be pleased.

Looking at hardware this week, the Switch OLED model is still killing it compared to the competition, selling a total of 36,944 units. Overall across 3 SKUS, the Switch has sold a total of 48,032, while the two PS5 SKUs have managed 23,368.

Switch OLED Model – 36,944 (7,298,794) PlayStation 5 – 17,476 (4,858,377) Switch Lite – 7,546 (5,855,582) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,892 (780,385) Switch – 3,542 (19,797,357) Xbox Series X – 1,769 (278,159) Xbox Series S – 330 (312,929) PlayStation 4 – 131 (7,926,045)

