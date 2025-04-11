So, what did other outlets have to say?
"Rareware’s Donkey Kong has served us well, but along with the design change, we’ve also got a new DK game that feels like something entirely fresh...The game itself looks amazing, from the wonderfully furry Donkey Kong to the environments, which feel like a mix of Super Mario Odyssey and Astro Bot. The one world we got to play in after the mine was massive—the in-game map felt more like a chunk of the Breath of the Wild map than a world from Odyssey."
"Although the entire adventure takes place underground, our demo level was a bright, floating island with loads to explore. My rep showed me multiple paths to get to the end of the demo, each with different collectibles. The 3D map reflects DK's destruction through the level, so it's easy to remember where he's been."
"While there are some limitations to the game's destruction - there is a layer of permanent bedrock at the base of each level, it seems - I was still surprised how breakable areas could be. And it's a joy to break them - DK's fists causing an eruption of shining rocks, pebbles and ores as he pummels through walls, reminiscent of the mindless but mesmerising tumble of Lego bricks that scatter out when destroying the scenery in TT Games titles."
"I’ll start out by saying that there may be more connective tissue to past Donkey Kong games than you think. For one thing, you’ll still be able to collect those iconic red balloons, which act as lifelines in case you fall off a cliff. Minecarts and barrel blasts are also returning. Plus, we know that Cranky Kong will be making an appearance...Presumably, more familiar Kongs will follow....Outside of those little nods though, I will admit that my experience with the game definitely felt outside the norm for the series, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing."
"From the short demo I played, Donkey Kong Bananza feels like a better, Kong-ified version of Super Mario Odyssey. The same gameplay beats are there — you gotta use your platforming skills to collect a bunch of special “jiggies” while thwarting a cosmopolitan team of very cool-looking villains — with some minor tweaks and additions (destructible environments!!) to keep the gameplay loop fresh. I took a survey of the press at the event, and everyone said Donkey Kong was the best game there."