Although the focus of the game industry is on the future, there are still many talented individuals and teams out there developing games for past-generation systems. That's where the 'Homebrew Games Summer Showcase' comes in - celebrating new games on retro consoles and classic handheld devices.

The 2024 showcase includes roughly 35 minutes of "non-stop gameplay" featuring 120 homebrew titles across 15 platforms.

There are all sorts of games on display from Mario-like platformers, Tetris-style games, SHMUPS, RPGs and Metroidvanias. The platforms hosting these games on the Nintendo front include NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and there's even a futuristic racer for the Virtual Boy.

A full list of the games has been shared on a spreadsheet, and here's the criteria for this year's showcase:

"We define a homebrew game as a videogame being developed for a retro home console that came out before the year 2000, or for a handheld console that came out before 2004. Teams of any any size or budget were welcome."

Here's everything featured in the above showcase, and we've highlighted the Nintendo ones:

Game Title Game Platform(s) Available Developer Genre Former Dawn Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Something Nerdy Studios RPG (Final Fantasy) Tales of Monsterland DX Game Boy Color 2024 Joel J Games Action (Mario) Chouyoku Senki ESTIQUE Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Cat Hui Trading Shoot Them Up Wicked Plague Game Boy Color 2024 Locus-Motion Metroidvania The Eldritch Monarch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 Diego Flôor Action (Mario) Super Sunny World Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Matt Hughson Action (Mario) SuperDan Super NES/Super Famicom 2025 Kannagi shmup Hunt The Gwumbus Game Boy Color Available Now Wilder Puzzle (Tetris) Fuse Dash (early alpha) Game Boy Color 2025 2nd Law Games (attackemartin) Action (Mario) Tryptic Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 CrazyGroupTrio Games Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu) Self Simulated Game Boy Color 2025 2nd Law Games (attackemartin) Action (Mario) Lunar Lancer Game Boy 2024 Jonas Fischbach Shoot 'em up Crater Song Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Orebody Inc. Single-Player Co-op Adventure Puzzle Game Retro Games Hunters Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2025 Sevilha Adventure (Zelda) Pizza Delivery: Re-Heated! Game Boy Color 2024 Coffee 'Valen' Bat Action (Mario) Chibi Monster Br4wl Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 DaleCoop Studio Sports/Racing/Fighting (Rad Racer) Mai Nurse Game Boy, Sega Master System, Sega Game Gear, Turbo Grafx-16/PC-Engine Available Now lunoka Puzzle (Tetris) Lunatic Fighters Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 Davila Games Fighting Pandora's Blocks Game Boy, Game Boy Color Available Now Pandora Puzzle (Tetris) Anna: The Magic of Words Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2025 EASTPIXEL Action (Mario) Meadow GB Game Boy 2024 Salvatore Tosti Farm Sim CrossPaint Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 CutterCross Art Program Hidden Gems Game Boy, Game Boy Color Available Now Rebusmind Puzzle (Tetris) Herakles 32 - Cosmic Labours of Eternity Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2025 CaptN_TABASCO / Kraft Zero Action (Mario) Jester Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Super NES/Super Famicom 2024 Alekmaul Studio Action (Mario) DiveBlob Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2024 Maithonis Studios Arcade Special Ninja Squad Turbo Grafx-16/PC-Engine 2025 FG Software Action (Mario) Microvaders Atari Lynx 2024 Songbird Productions Shooter / Shmup Circus Colecovision 2024 Alekmaul Studio Action (Mario) Mini Bomber Mayhem Super NES/Super Famicom 2024 Svambo Action (Mario) Parallaxis Game Boy 2024 Alphaknight Roguelite Snackventure Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2025 Smile Hero Action (Mario) Dangerous Demolition Sega Game Gear 2024 Dr. Ludos (LudoScience) Arcade (breakout meets top-down shooter) The New Adventures Of The Black Cat Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Peter Paltridge Action / Adventure Swifty Beams Game Boy 2024 Mark Goetz Action (Mario) Eternal Memory Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2025 Thing in a box productions Adventure (Zelda) Bit Bang Game Boy 2024 StudioGuma Puzzle (Tetris) Lufthoheit Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2025 Shannon Birt (programming), Carsten Glaser (GFX) , Cyan & Laurent Crouzet (Audio) Shooter AZRAEL Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2025 SeeroftheNight Action (Mario) CeL Story Game Boy Available Now CeL Design Action / Platform / Shoot them up Seasaw Space Security Squad Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Available Now Safety Stoat Studios Action (Mario) CeL Story 2 Game Boy Color 2026 or later CeL Design Action (Mario) Find the Wordy Gems Sega Master System 2026 or later Z80ASMprogrammer2022 Puzzle (Tetris) Beat 'Em High Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2025 LoBlast (langel/iloveui/miau) beat 'em up Fall from Space Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2025 Joel J Games RPG with platforming elements The Sword of Stone Sega Game Gear 2024 cireza games Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu) Chantey Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance 2025 Gortyn Code Adventure (Zelda) True Galactic Mission Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 Davila Games Shoot 'em Up Discrete Orange Game Boy Advance 2024 Tardigrade Puzzle (Tetris) Tristan's Adventure Super NES/Super Famicom 2026 or later nub1604 Metroidvania L'abbaye des morts Sega Master System 2024 Alekmaul Studio Action (Mario) Glory Hunters Game Boy Available Now Cesar Arminio / 2think design studio Adventure (Zelda) Entomophobia DX Game Boy Color 2024 drgd_retro RPG (Final Fantasy) R.A.D. vs Dragons Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2025 Studio Walljump Light Gun Shump PowerBall: Monster's Quest Game Boy, Game Boy Color Available Now RubenRetro Action (Mario) Candy Quest Game Boy Color 2024 MaxBeforeTheOne Action (Mario) Frontier Force Sega Master System 2024 badcomputer Shoot-em-up Jim & Dill 3 Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 calgames Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu) Unearthed Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2025 Gumpy Function and Ben Jelter Puzzle (Tetris) Unearthed Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2025 Gumpy Function and Ben Jelter Puzzle (Tetris) Pokettohiro! Game Boy Color 2024 David Marín Action/Adventure Malasombra Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 4MHz Adventure (Zelda) The Storied Sword Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Sega Dreamcast Available Now Bite the Chili / Raft Labs Action (Mario) Cyber Mission Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 PSCD Games Shmup Metamorphosis Collection Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance 2024 Ben Jelter Horror Kero Kero Cowboy Game Boy Color 2024 MetagameMike Action (Mario) Elevated Speed Virtual Boy 2025 PizzaRollsRoyce Sports/Racing/Fighting (Rad Racer) Dragonyhm Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2024 Spacebot Interactive RPG (Final Fantasy) First Contact (Working Title) Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance 2025 Ben Jelter Adventure (Zelda) Data Man Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom Available Now Darkbits Action (Mario) Last Crown Warriors Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2024 Light Games Action-Tactics (Dynasty Warriors) Children of Tydes Game Boy 2025 Starlab Adventure (Zelda) Banana Bash! Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 work3 Action (Mario) Light From Within Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Atarath Games Adventure (Zelda) Chords Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2025 Pixel Pusher Games Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu) Cyber Rogue Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Raster Wizards Action (Mario) Slow Mole 2: Mega Slow Mole Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 Slow Mole Studio Action (Mario) Slow Mole+ Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Sega Dreamcast 2024 Slow Mole Studio Action (Mario) Famidash Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Team Famidash Action (Mario) Summer Island Battle Tactics Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Ninja Dynamics Strategy (Fire Emblem) Yeah Yeah Beebiss II + Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 PSCD Games Action (Mario) Shera's Music Party & Linda's Music Party Game Boy Color 2024 RubenRetro Rythm Game Delta 9 Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 James & Jonny Action (Mario) piuGBA Game Boy Advance Available Now afska Rhythm MegaReso Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 Space Pants Games Shooter Stygian Quest Sega Master System Available Now Danara Games RPG (Final Fantasy) Coloco DX Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2025 Tuxedo Games Action (Mario) Pachimon Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2025 Rebusmind RPG (Final Fantasy) Orange Island Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2025 Ted Sterchi + Langel Bookbinder Adventure (Zelda) In The Dark 2 Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2024 Pearacidic Games and Gumpy Function Puzzle (Tetris) Stack 'n Attract Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 Rigg'd Games, Second Dimension Puzzle (Tetris) The Dungeon Puzzler Game Boy Advance 2024 Tapir Games Puzzle (Tetris) Bad day for Mr. Whosit Game Boy 2024 Javier Carmona Martinez Action (Mario) Spaghetti Numbers Sega Master System 2026 or later Z80ASMprogrammer2022 Puzzle (Tetris) Mythdragon: A Dream of Hunting Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Available Now Safety Stoat Studios Adventure (Zelda) Land Ahoy! Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom Available Now impgames.ca & dummyduck.com Action (Mario) Apotris Game Boy Advance Available Now akouzoukos Puzzle (Tetris) The Trial of Kharzoid Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Pascal Belisle Arkanoidvania Patchy Matchy - Puzzle Surfing Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance 2024 Tom Sutton / Malamute Puzzle (Tetris) Chip's Challenge Game Boy Advance Available Now AlekmaulStudio Puzzle (Tetris) Dummy Duck 7 Remastered Demo Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom Available Now DummyDuck.com Adventure (Zelda) La Patifferie Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 ScarduaDev Puzzle (Tetris) Tank tai Tank Game Boy 2024 Studio Anchor Multiplayer Miroh Jr. Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 ScarduaDev Puzzle (Tetris) Lost Days 0 Sega Saturn 2024 Neuromage Studio RPG (Final Fantasy) 8Bit Brix Design Studio Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Turtle Time Media Creator Demon Cat Snatchers Wonderswan 2024 Laconic Software Action (Mario) Wizchick Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Libra Bits Action platformer / Metroidvania Fruit Factory Sega Master System 2025 Unreprise Puzzle (Tetris) The Five Clans of Tresibra: Bloodshed Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Guardian Games Studio Adventure (Zelda) Rex Nobilis Super NES/Super Famicom 2025 Kulor Research Labs Action (Mario) Sunset Land Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom 2024 Rivet Gun Games Action (Mario) Super Hard Bouncer Game Boy, Game Boy Color Available Now Libra Bits Precision Platformer Super Mouse Tower Super NES/Super Famicom 2024 Khaz Simulation Source Hack Game Boy Available Now WAV Games Puzzle (Tetris) Sam's Journey Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom Available Now Knights of Bytes Action (Mario) Cronela´s Mansion Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Super NES/Super Famicom, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance 2025 Straynus Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu) Unlinked Mask Game Boy, Game Boy Color 2024 Mekanical Void Action (Mario) The Fallen Crown Game Boy Color 2024 AtavistGames Adventure (Zelda) Phantom Gear Sega Genesis/Mega Drive 2024 Bits Rule Action (Mario)

See anything you like? Let us know in the comments.