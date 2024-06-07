Although the focus of the game industry is on the future, there are still many talented individuals and teams out there developing games for past-generation systems. That's where the 'Homebrew Games Summer Showcase' comes in - celebrating new games on retro consoles and classic handheld devices.
The 2024 showcase includes roughly 35 minutes of "non-stop gameplay" featuring 120 homebrew titles across 15 platforms.
There are all sorts of games on display from Mario-like platformers, Tetris-style games, SHMUPS, RPGs and Metroidvanias. The platforms hosting these games on the Nintendo front include NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and there's even a futuristic racer for the Virtual Boy.
A full list of the games has been shared on a spreadsheet, and here's the criteria for this year's showcase:
"We define a homebrew game as a videogame being developed for a retro home console that came out before the year 2000, or for a handheld console that came out before 2004. Teams of any any size or budget were welcome."
Here's everything featured in the above showcase, and we've highlighted the Nintendo ones:
|Game Title
|Game Platform(s)
|Available
|Developer
|Genre
|Former Dawn
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Something Nerdy Studios
|RPG (Final Fantasy)
|Tales of Monsterland DX
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|Joel J Games
|Action (Mario)
|Chouyoku Senki ESTIQUE
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Cat Hui Trading
|Shoot Them Up
|Wicked Plague
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|Locus-Motion
|Metroidvania
|The Eldritch Monarch
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|Diego Flôor
|Action (Mario)
|Super Sunny World
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Matt Hughson
|Action (Mario)
|SuperDan
|Super NES/Super Famicom
|2025
|Kannagi
|shmup
|Hunt The Gwumbus
|Game Boy Color
|Available Now
|Wilder
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Fuse Dash (early alpha)
|Game Boy Color
|2025
|2nd Law Games (attackemartin)
|Action (Mario)
|Tryptic
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|CrazyGroupTrio Games
|Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu)
|Self Simulated
|Game Boy Color
|2025
|2nd Law Games (attackemartin)
|Action (Mario)
|Lunar Lancer
|Game Boy
|2024
|Jonas Fischbach
|Shoot 'em up
|Crater Song
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Orebody Inc.
|Single-Player Co-op Adventure Puzzle Game
|Retro Games Hunters
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2025
|Sevilha
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Pizza Delivery: Re-Heated!
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|Coffee 'Valen' Bat
|Action (Mario)
|Chibi Monster Br4wl
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|DaleCoop Studio
|Sports/Racing/Fighting (Rad Racer)
|Mai Nurse
|Game Boy, Sega Master System, Sega Game Gear, Turbo Grafx-16/PC-Engine
|Available Now
|lunoka
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Lunatic Fighters
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|Davila Games
|Fighting
|Pandora's Blocks
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|Available Now
|Pandora
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Anna: The Magic of Words
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2025
|EASTPIXEL
|Action (Mario)
|Meadow GB
|Game Boy
|2024
|Salvatore Tosti
|Farm Sim
|CrossPaint
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|CutterCross
|Art Program
|Hidden Gems
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|Available Now
|Rebusmind
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Herakles 32 - Cosmic Labours of Eternity
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2025
|CaptN_TABASCO / Kraft Zero
|Action (Mario)
|Jester
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Super NES/Super Famicom
|2024
|Alekmaul Studio
|Action (Mario)
|DiveBlob
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2024
|Maithonis Studios
|Arcade
|Special Ninja Squad
|Turbo Grafx-16/PC-Engine
|2025
|FG Software
|Action (Mario)
|Microvaders
|Atari Lynx
|2024
|Songbird Productions
|Shooter / Shmup
|Circus
|Colecovision
|2024
|Alekmaul Studio
|Action (Mario)
|Mini Bomber Mayhem
|Super NES/Super Famicom
|2024
|Svambo
|Action (Mario)
|Parallaxis
|Game Boy
|2024
|Alphaknight
|Roguelite
|Snackventure
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2025
|Smile Hero
|Action (Mario)
|Dangerous Demolition
|Sega Game Gear
|2024
|Dr. Ludos (LudoScience)
|Arcade (breakout meets top-down shooter)
|The New Adventures Of The Black Cat
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Peter Paltridge
|Action / Adventure
|Swifty Beams
|Game Boy
|2024
|Mark Goetz
|Action (Mario)
|Eternal Memory
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2025
|Thing in a box productions
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Bit Bang
|Game Boy
|2024
|StudioGuma
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Lufthoheit
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2025
|Shannon Birt (programming), Carsten Glaser (GFX) , Cyan & Laurent Crouzet (Audio)
|Shooter
|AZRAEL
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2025
|SeeroftheNight
|Action (Mario)
|CeL Story
|Game Boy
|Available Now
|CeL Design
|Action / Platform / Shoot them up
|Seasaw Space Security Squad
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|Available Now
|Safety Stoat Studios
|Action (Mario)
|CeL Story 2
|Game Boy Color
|2026 or later
|CeL Design
|Action (Mario)
|Find the Wordy Gems
|Sega Master System
|2026 or later
|Z80ASMprogrammer2022
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Beat 'Em High
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2025
|LoBlast (langel/iloveui/miau)
|beat 'em up
|Fall from Space
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2025
|Joel J Games
|RPG with platforming elements
|The Sword of Stone
|Sega Game Gear
|2024
|cireza games
|Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu)
|Chantey
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance
|2025
|Gortyn Code
|Adventure (Zelda)
|True Galactic Mission
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|Davila Games
|Shoot 'em Up
|Discrete Orange
|Game Boy Advance
|2024
|Tardigrade
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Tristan's Adventure
|Super NES/Super Famicom
|2026 or later
|nub1604
|Metroidvania
|L'abbaye des morts
|Sega Master System
|2024
|Alekmaul Studio
|Action (Mario)
|Glory Hunters
|Game Boy
|Available Now
|Cesar Arminio / 2think design studio
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Entomophobia DX
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|drgd_retro
|RPG (Final Fantasy)
|R.A.D. vs Dragons
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2025
|Studio Walljump
|Light Gun Shump
|PowerBall: Monster's Quest
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|Available Now
|RubenRetro
|Action (Mario)
|Candy Quest
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|MaxBeforeTheOne
|Action (Mario)
|Frontier Force
|Sega Master System
|2024
|badcomputer
|Shoot-em-up
|Jim & Dill 3
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|calgames
|Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu)
|Unearthed
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2025
|Gumpy Function and Ben Jelter
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Unearthed
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2025
|Gumpy Function and Ben Jelter
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Pokettohiro!
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|David Marín
|Action/Adventure
|Malasombra
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|4MHz
|Adventure (Zelda)
|The Storied Sword
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Sega Dreamcast
|Available Now
|Bite the Chili / Raft Labs
|Action (Mario)
|Cyber Mission
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|PSCD Games
|Shmup
|Metamorphosis Collection
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance
|2024
|Ben Jelter
|Horror
|Kero Kero Cowboy
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|MetagameMike
|Action (Mario)
|Elevated Speed
|Virtual Boy
|2025
|PizzaRollsRoyce
|Sports/Racing/Fighting (Rad Racer)
|Dragonyhm
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2024
|Spacebot Interactive
|RPG (Final Fantasy)
|First Contact (Working Title)
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance
|2025
|Ben Jelter
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Data Man
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|Available Now
|Darkbits
|Action (Mario)
|Last Crown Warriors
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2024
|Light Games
|Action-Tactics (Dynasty Warriors)
|Children of Tydes
|Game Boy
|2025
|Starlab
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Banana Bash!
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|work3
|Action (Mario)
|Light From Within
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Atarath Games
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Chords
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2025
|Pixel Pusher Games
|Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu)
|Cyber Rogue
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Raster Wizards
|Action (Mario)
|Slow Mole 2: Mega Slow Mole
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|Slow Mole Studio
|Action (Mario)
|Slow Mole+
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Sega Dreamcast
|2024
|Slow Mole Studio
|Action (Mario)
|Famidash
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Team Famidash
|Action (Mario)
|Summer Island Battle Tactics
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Ninja Dynamics
|Strategy (Fire Emblem)
|Yeah Yeah Beebiss II +
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|PSCD Games
|Action (Mario)
|Shera's Music Party & Linda's Music Party
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|RubenRetro
|Rythm Game
|Delta 9
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|James & Jonny
|Action (Mario)
|piuGBA
|Game Boy Advance
|Available Now
|afska
|Rhythm
|MegaReso
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|Space Pants Games
|Shooter
|Stygian Quest
|Sega Master System
|Available Now
|Danara Games
|RPG (Final Fantasy)
|Coloco DX
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2025
|Tuxedo Games
|Action (Mario)
|Pachimon
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2025
|Rebusmind
|RPG (Final Fantasy)
|Orange Island
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2025
|Ted Sterchi + Langel Bookbinder
|Adventure (Zelda)
|In The Dark 2
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2024
|Pearacidic Games and Gumpy Function
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Stack 'n Attract
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|Rigg'd Games, Second Dimension
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|The Dungeon Puzzler
|Game Boy Advance
|2024
|Tapir Games
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Bad day for Mr. Whosit
|Game Boy
|2024
|Javier Carmona Martinez
|Action (Mario)
|Spaghetti Numbers
|Sega Master System
|2026 or later
|Z80ASMprogrammer2022
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Mythdragon: A Dream of Hunting
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|Available Now
|Safety Stoat Studios
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Land Ahoy!
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|Available Now
|impgames.ca & dummyduck.com
|Action (Mario)
|Apotris
|Game Boy Advance
|Available Now
|akouzoukos
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|The Trial of Kharzoid
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Pascal Belisle
|Arkanoidvania
|Patchy Matchy - Puzzle Surfing
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance
|2024
|Tom Sutton / Malamute
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Chip's Challenge
|Game Boy Advance
|Available Now
|AlekmaulStudio
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Dummy Duck 7 Remastered Demo
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|Available Now
|DummyDuck.com
|Adventure (Zelda)
|La Patifferie
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|ScarduaDev
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Tank tai Tank
|Game Boy
|2024
|Studio Anchor
|Multiplayer
|Miroh Jr.
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|ScarduaDev
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Lost Days 0
|Sega Saturn
|2024
|Neuromage Studio
|RPG (Final Fantasy)
|8Bit Brix Design Studio
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Turtle Time Media
|Creator
|Demon Cat Snatchers
|Wonderswan
|2024
|Laconic Software
|Action (Mario)
|Wizchick
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Libra Bits
|Action platformer / Metroidvania
|Fruit Factory
|Sega Master System
|2025
|Unreprise
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|The Five Clans of Tresibra: Bloodshed
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Guardian Games Studio
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Rex Nobilis
|Super NES/Super Famicom
|2025
|Kulor Research Labs
|Action (Mario)
|Sunset Land
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|2024
|Rivet Gun Games
|Action (Mario)
|Super Hard Bouncer
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|Available Now
|Libra Bits
|Precision Platformer
|Super Mouse Tower
|Super NES/Super Famicom
|2024
|Khaz
|Simulation
|Source Hack
|Game Boy
|Available Now
|WAV Games
|Puzzle (Tetris)
|Sam's Journey
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom
|Available Now
|Knights of Bytes
|Action (Mario)
|Cronela´s Mansion
|Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom, Super NES/Super Famicom, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance
|2025
|Straynus
|Narrative/Story/Point and Click (Deja Vu)
|Unlinked Mask
|Game Boy, Game Boy Color
|2024
|Mekanical Void
|Action (Mario)
|The Fallen Crown
|Game Boy Color
|2024
|AtavistGames
|Adventure (Zelda)
|Phantom Gear
|Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
|2024
|Bits Rule
|Action (Mario)
See anything you like? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 5
I can get behind this, for sure.
Once again, i'm happy to see the Sega Master System getting some love.
Wow that’s a lot of games. I’ve played some of these, some are good, some are really forgettable.
The more we move forward, the more we want to stay the same. Some of these are really crazy good but like the old times there are a few stinkers in there too.
The commitment of these people is insane. Just looking through those games makes me nostalgic for an era of gaming I only barely caught the tail end of. We get plenty of new retro games these days, but they rarely capture the exact feeling of games from that time like so many of these do.
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...