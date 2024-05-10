Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

The superstar virtual idol Hatsune Miku got her own Fitness Boxing game not long ago, and if you've been wanting to join in on the fun, it seems you'll soon be able to.

After an ESRB rating popped up in North America for this title last month, Imagineer has now confirmed a version of the game with English language support is on the way to select regions within Asia (specifically Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Southeast Asia). The release date is currently scheduled for 12th July 2024.

"Imagineer Co., Ltd. has announced the upcoming release of "Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU," the new Nintendo Switch game in Asian regions excluding Japan. The release date is scheduled for July 12, 2024."

Other languages supported in this version include Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. The instructor voices will also be available in Chinese, Korean, and English.

In the game's Exercise Mode, players will be able to enjoy "over 99 different routines with more than 60 songs" featuring new and existing mega hits. You can see (and hear) what Hatsune Miku's new Fitness Boxing game is all about in the trailer above.