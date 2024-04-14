Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Last September, Imagineer announced superstar virtual idol Hatsune Miku would be getting her own Fitness Boxing game.

It seems the same title has now been rated 'E' for everyone by the ESRB in North America - seemingly confirming a local release is on the way. Here's the official description:

"This is a fitness/rhythm-based game in which players perform boxing routines by following timed prompts along with music. Players earn points by matching Hatsune Miku and her friends' various on-screen movements (e.g. jobs, uppercuts, dodges)."

This follows on from a rating for the game by the Australian Classification Board on 18th March 2024. It received 'G' for general and references "general online interactivity".

As mentioned in the original Japanese announcement, this game allows players to enjoy boxing exercises under the guidance of the famous idol. Hatsune Miku's tracks also feature in the game including her main theme.