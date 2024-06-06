As part of this year's Guerrilla Collective showcase, it's been confirmed that the former Xbox console exclusive Echo Generation will be heading to the Nintendo Switch later this month on 19th June 2024.

Dubbed Echo Generation: Midnight Edition, the game features the same stunning visuals and turn-based battles of the original release but enhances the experience with fast travel, a quest log, new camera controls, support for multiple languages, and more.

Taking place within a charming suburban neighbourhood, you take on the role of Dylan and his group of friends who must investigate a series of bizarre occurrences following a mysterious crash. You'll come face-to-face with zombie werewolves, fire-breathing animatronics, and much more in your travels across the voxel-art landscape, with the game aiming to replicate the aesthetics of '80s and '90s coming-of-age stories.

Let's check out the key features:

- Supernatural Adventure – Dive into a supernatural story about small town mysteries, as seen through the eyes of a charming gang of kids

- Choose Your Hero – Select (and name!) your character from a diverse selection of heroes

- Pet Companions – Recruit adorable pet companions with unique skill sets to customize your build

- Active Turn-based Combat – Level up your party by battling monsters and bosses by playing over 30 unique minigames

- Secrets and Quests – Complete quests for the residents in Maple Town to solve mysteries and uncover secrets

- Voxel Art Style – Immerse yourself in the stunning 3D pixel look filled with a retro nostalgic charm

- Original Soundtrack – Listen to the atmospheric blend of electronic and synthwave music

What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.