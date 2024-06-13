Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Gameloft's free-to-play racer Disney Speedstorm is landing a fresh batch of familiar faces today as the Inside Out-inspired season, 'Journey of Emotions' is now ready to ride.

Speeding off the start line today (13th June), this new season sees the five main emotions from 2015's wonderful Inside Out take to the track. While Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust will be getting behind the wheel, the track list itself will be getting an emotional makeover as you race around Inside Out locales including the Long Term Memory banks, the Train of Thought and more.

As is always the case with a new Disney Speedstorm season, a whole bunch of smaller Inside Out characters will also be joining the Crew Members roster, giving you a much-needed boost in races.





Which Racer Crew member did you stop on? The Inside Out Crew roster is here to take you to the next level!Which Racer Crew member did you stop on? pic.twitter.com/zeGVz2Dlsk June 11, 2024

Disney Speedstorm finally left the early access realm last September as a free-to-play title. Gameloft later made the somewhat controversial move to make its premium season pass only available as a "direct purchase" and not with in-game currency, as was previously promised.