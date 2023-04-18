It’s hard to review a game when it has something that doesn’t bother some players but is considered a dealbreaker for others. Disney Speedstorm is a particularly tricky course to navigate, then, because it has two of them.
Let’s get this out of the way first, then, so as to not waste some people’s time. If you’re the sort of person who won’t accept a karting game if it doesn’t run at 60fps, you should probably move on at this point, because you will not be happy with what you find here.
Likewise, if the thought of a live service game breaks you out in hives, we’d recommend pretending this review doesn’t exist and heading straight to the next article on this site, because if you can’t get along with seasons and grinding and all that malarkey you’re going to be left at the starting line with this one.
Still here? Still interested? Then let’s proceed. Disney Speedstorm is Gameloft’s attempt at entering the karting genre, and we mean a proper attempt (its long-dead mobile games Rayman Kart and Shrek Kart were pretty throwaway). The publisher is no stranger to racing games thanks to its long-running Asphalt series, but anyone who doesn’t get along with those games should rest assured this isn’t just Asphalt with a pair of Mickey Mouse ears slapped onto the hood.
The game’s handling is solid: a touch sensitive at times, but responsive with a brilliantly satisfying drifting system. If we were to compare it to another karting game we’d say it feels closest to the Sonic & Sega All-Stars / Team Sonic Racing series developed by Sega and Sumo Digital: certainly no bad thing, since some players (including this writer) would put that particular series second only to Mario Kart in the genre.
At launch there are 18 characters to choose from, covering eight different IPs. These range from the obvious (Mickey, Donald, and Goofy are of course in there) to the somewhat unexpected (such as Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean, Li Shang from Mulan, and Mowgli from The Jungle Book).
It’s an eclectic mix and one that bodes well for future updates, since it seems Gameloft isn’t willing to just play it safe and churn out the usual favourites: instead, it doesn’t seem afraid to go for some deep dives to keep Disney die-hards happy. Case in point: the most obscure launch character by far is Figment, the purple dragon who’s one of the mascots at Disney World’s Epcot Center.
The series represented most on day one is Monsters, Inc., of which there are four characters to choose from: Mike, Sulley, Randall, and Mike’s snake-haired girlfriend Celia. This isn’t down to any bizarre favouritism on the team’s part, it’s because the first of the game’s live service seasons is dedicated to Monsters, Inc. and presumably this means Randall and Celia are introduced as part of this. We expect future seasons, then, to focus on different IPs and add new characters (and hopefully tracks) for each one, in much the same way as Disney Dreamlight Valley adds a new bunch of characters every couple of months.
What makes us most excited about this potential isn’t just the promise of more familiar (and forgotten) faces, but the fact that Speedstorm ensures each character plays differently with the introduction of character classes and unique moves. Each character fits into one of four groups – Speedster, Brawler, Trickster, and Defender – each of which tweaks the racer’s stats according to that racing style, but also affects the way the game is played.
A Brawler racer, for example, will stun another racer if they dash into them, and can increase their boost bar quicker by attacking opponents. Meanwhile, a Defender will instead gain a shield if they dash into someone else, and can increase their boost bar quicker by racing in an opponent’s slipstream.
Add to this the fact that every character has their own selection of four power-ups taken from the eight available, as well as their own unique, individual power-up which they earn after they level up a bit, and it’s not an exaggeration to say each racer really does have a different feel, with each player almost certainly having their own favourite to suit their playing style.
The roster is interesting then, and the tracks are similarly fun, even though the number of environments at launch is a little on the limited side. Whether you’re racing through the Beast’s castle from Beauty and the Beast, ploughing through a Pirates of the Caribbean island, or entering a cinema screen and drifting along a Steamboat Willie-inspired track, it’s clear a lot of imagination has gone into making sure each course reflects its source material well. There are, alas, only nine environments on day one, though most of these have multiple circuits. The Hercules track, for example, has eight different course layouts.
Special mention must also go to the soundtrack: it will definitely be divisive but we absolutely adore how fearless it is. It’s a heavy dose of dance and electronic remixes of classic Disney themes and had us alternating between nodding our head to the beat and laughing out loud at how ridiculous the whole thing is. You haven’t heard anything until you’ve heard its heavy dubstep remix of The Bare Necessities. Yes, really.
So, it plays well, sounds brilliant and there’s clearly been a great deal of care and attention put into the characters and tracks. What’s the catch? This is where we go back to the start of the review and those two potential sticking points. First and foremost, at launch Disney Speedstorm runs pretty rough on Switch. Whereas other console versions hit a fairly solid 60fps, the Switch port aims for 30 and really struggles to maintain that at times, especially at the start of races when there are a lot of characters on-screen, power-ups going off, that sort of thing.
It’s not unplayable as a result in docked, but it’s certainly noticeable, and anyone used to the practically flawless 60fps of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe may initially struggle to adapt to a game that feels like it’s constantly straining. These performance woes extend to the main menus, which are sometimes quite clunky as they try to keep up, and the local split-screen multiplayer, which is limited to two players on Switch as opposed to four players on other consoles.
The racing is particularly bad in handheld, where the erratic frame rate is accompanied by a level of blurring that makes DOOM Eternal look like an eye test. As you can see by the handheld screens on this page, it really doesn't look great at all and we'd go so far as to say that if you have a Switch Lite or otherwise plan on playing mainly in handheld mode, the whole thing is so badly optimised that you should probably hold fire and see if updates improve things. Consider this a strictly docked experience when it comes to what's acceptable.
The other main issue – and one which is more a case of taste than tolerance – is the game’s heavy insistence on its live service model. Every element of the game is built around levelling up your characters with various collectibles and currencies gained by racing. There’s a basic Starter Circuit where players take on a series of races and unlock goodies along the way (and takes an hour or two to beat), and this is supported with more time-limited Season Tour events where you get a new series of single-player races each week the season is running.
Once these are ticked off, though, the only thing left to play at launch is the numerous Events that pop up each day and last a short while. These keep things varied each day, but they too serve mainly to help the player earn more upgrade items and currency so they can improve their existing characters and try to unlock new ones. Character unlocks, incidentally, use the Shard system so many free-to-play mobile games use, in which you have to collect a number of character ‘shards’ before you can earn them or increase their star ranking.
This is a game that could really do with a standard Mario Kart-style Grand Prix mode for people who just want to do some racing and can’t be bothered with the constant grinding and collecting. There is a Local Freeplay mode, which lets you do single races on any track with any character (even those you haven’t unlocked, which is a godsend for two-player split-screen), but there’s no incentive to do this because there’s no sense of progression there.
The other major area where Disney Speedstorm’s longevity may live or die depending on your tastes is its online multiplayer. The game offers both Ranked Multiplayer (which feels like it may become worryingly pay-to-win over time) and ‘Regulated Multiplayer’ (where everyone apparently has the same level of kart), each of which has its own progression system with more things to unlock. Ranked in particular has separate unlock paths for every character, meaning a large chunk of the game’s playtime could be found there if you're into that sort of thing.
Since the game launched we've been able to find online races pretty quickly in both the Ranked and Regulated modes, mainly thanks to the fact Speedstorm is cross-play meaning players from other consoles are involved too. Naturally, though, the performance issues and handheld blurriness mean you're still going to be at a disadvantage when playing against some others (we've also played the Xbox Series X version and it runs at a solid 60fps, making handling more responsive).
That said, fair play to Gameloft for at least ensuring full feature parity (the split-screen multiplayer aside), meaning that while the Switch may struggle to get things running smoothly at times – and it's a real mess in handheld – the development team didn't just ditch some modes and give Nintendo players a lesser experience in terms of options.
Conclusion
Disney Speedstorm delivers solid karting action with fantastic handling and clearly spends a lot of care and attention on its characters and courses. Its performance on Switch lets it down, though, especially on handheld where it's a blurry, stuttery mess, and those not interested in the live service setup will struggle to get along with it.
Comments (36)
Fantastic sub header
It's no Caledonian Thistle v Celtic, but it's not bad 🤓
I wonder where Disney sees its target audience for this.
People bullied Chocobo out of business because of some light live mechanics, let's see how things play out for this contender
How does the review talk about "live service" so much yet never mention this "free-to-start" game costs between $30-$70, yes same price as Zelda TotK, to start? 🤑
https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/disney-speedstorm-standard-founders-pack-switch/
I'll probably give it a try on my PS5 when it's actually free-to-start, but if I wanted to pay $70 for a game it would be a complete game, not this.
Disney is such a dead company lol. Creatively bankrupt even to the projects they license out. If they don't change course soon, they are toast.
@rjejr As you note, there's a $30 pack, so it's not quite the same price as Tears of the Kingdom. Regardless, it will go free-to-play eventually, and the review will still be valid then.
@ComfyAko "Chocobo"
Kind of amazing that Chocobo had all of that bad press and Disney was like, ok let's charge between $30-$70 for our free to start live service game that we've been marketing as free-to-play for the past 18 months when we told people it would release a year ago in summer 2022. smh
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/07/disney-wants-its-new-kart-racer-to-provide-a-fair-free-to-play-experience
Mah frames. Mah frames! 😢
Who am I kidding? I wasn't buying this, anyway. May give it a shot when it's free but never before then.
New switch will release in 2026. 😂
Pretty much what I expected. I was waiting for this review because judging how DDV runs on Switch I didn't hold much hope on it performing well and unlike that game, it matters here. I'll wait till it's F2P I think.
Also I just visited your tired old hack site I only just saw it there, I didn't expect it to be so.. sweary xD that surprised me so you might wanna put a little warning there, I don't care but the kiddos might It did make me smile though. Do kids even visit this site or is it just us aging folk?
@scully1888 "it will go free-to-play eventually"
Got a date on that? Are we talking a few days, weeks, months? Is it going to be like Multiversus where they take the entire game offline and people who paid have no game they paid money for for 6+ months? 🤷♂️
https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2023/03/multiversus-fans-annoyed-they-paid-for-a-ps5-ps4-game-thats-going-offline-for-months
Basically, how much of a head start do players get who paid for this "it's not pay to win trust us" game to git gud before the FTP noobs show up as canon fodder? 🤷♂️
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/07/disney-wants-its-new-kart-racer-to-provide-a-fair-free-to-play-experience
You are right about the $30 option not being the same as $70 Zelda, but payment is still required. That wasn't mentioned at all in your review of this free-to-play game.
$30 > 30FPS
@rjejr I'm still getting bent out of shape when I think about what they did to my poor little yellow friend. I'm guessing Disney will remain pretty much unscathed, as everyone expects it to do horrible things so nobody is even mad anymore.
Worst thing is, I recently bought Chocobo because of Chocobo Racing on PS1 and I gotta say, I got everything I wanted and didn't even think about spending any additional money
I’ll check it out once it is free to play. First time I have been excited for a racer in a while but at the same same time not sold on the live service model.
@rjejr Gameloft is the company making the game and doing the business. They are doing the exact same thing with Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it gave them record profits in 2022.
You sold me on the game when I saw Figment in a screenshot, and you made it better by mentioning him. I have seen a bunch of characters I think don't fit in a car, but man is Figment exactly the type of obscure Disney character I like!
@IronMan30
to be fair even on a game which would require very little action sub 30fps can be a big issue. though 30fps can work fine on racers if its consistent, though it depends just how fast the game is, F zero X on n64 for example had very simple visuals but was one of the cases of an n64 game running at 60fps iirc and imo ends up making it one of the n64 games which has aged the best.
@ComfyAko
I had a good time with Chocobo as well critics be damned, I also didn't spend anything on it, I only stopped playing because I sucked so bad xD
Chef's kiss on that sub heading.
@ComfyAko Disney will do fine, the game will probably do fine, maybe not on Switch, maybe it will be free by the time Switch 2 launches, and chocobo will be fine b/c FFXVI is looking pretty good. I'd rather spend $70 on that than this.
@ketrac "Dreamlight Valley"
Yeah, I've been watching Dreamlight Valley not b/c I have any interest at all in it but b/c I was afraid Speedstorm may do the same.
For the record I have nothing against FTP or FTS games, I spent $8 on Fortnite once and probably a million hours wasted on Candy Crush back in the day, but I don't like this whole "founders pack" thing forcing people to either pay now, or wait until the free starts, whenever that is, and a lot of players will be way better than them at that point. Should be illegal to call it free to play when it categorically isn't. But I'm not opposed to those games that are actually FTP or free to start or whatever, just be honest upfront.
Releasing about 9 months after it was supposed to, announced in a Nintendo Direct, only to run worse on Switch, isn't helping my mood any.
Remember when alex Hirch said he would make a gravity falls video game? If Disney’s gonna make games at least give us what we actually want
Super karting, quite artistic, FPS atrocious.
Legend.
The few screenshots I've seen from this game looked like a tad ambitious for the Switch.
Now, looking at the screenshots particularly the handheld ones... it really took a hit, huh?
@Eagly what about Gravity Falls: Legend of the Gnome Gemulets on 3DS?
So, it's nothing but a cashgrab. SKIP.
I still just can’t get over the whole making them look kinda serious and mean and sticking them in realistic cars. Why isn’t Mickey in a car shaped like Steamboat Willie? Why isn’t Mike racing in a car shaped like one of the scream canisters, or y’know, his monster car? Maybe being a live service game they will add them over time, but I doubt it.
I’ll give it a go…maybe on another console though. But it just feels like there’s a lack of charm here that Mario Kart has effortless buckets of. Which is weird as these are characters and worlds I have similar levels of nostalgia for.
I feel like the whole team was in a meeting for 8 hours straight working on that sub-heading. And it was worth it.
@Eagly You mean when he said “his dream” was to make a Gravity Falls game? He never said he would, just that the idea interested him.
1 @Sambuc that was just a licensed game. Alex was talking about essentially a 3rd season delivers as a licensed game. I mean there is say a difference between the Arkham trilogy and dc super league
@BabyYoda7 I know but one can hope
So it’s fun on any console but switch? I will definitely give it a shot.
@Eagly Your @ broke, you forgot the 1, or it’s in the wrong spot next to the start of the sentence.
@Snatcher thanks
@BabyYoda71 I know but one can hope
@Eagly No problem, I would have sucked if you thought it went out but didn’t know.
strange, I thought the idea was to be free early on to build up an online user base, and start charging later.
@shake_zula oh wow, I could not figure it out by myself. Some guessing + googling and I found it. Smart NL, smart.
WTF it's not free-to-play but it's also not a full game either? Also 2-player split screen only, is this the Super NES era? There's no reason go-kart games should be 2-players split screen anymore, 4-players split-screens should always be the standard now. Even Virtua Racing had 8 players split screen and that was an ambitious title.
I'm a mario kart purist and never grew up on Disney so I couldn't possibly care less about the game itself, although this is the newest example showing that we DESPERATELY need a more powerful switch.
Tap here to load 36 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...