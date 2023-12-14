Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 14th Dec, 2023 03:00 GMT]:

Nintendo has now shared a first look at this free DLC content, it comes packed with 12 remixed courses, where Mickey Mouse and friends must race against the clock.

Original article [Tue 12th Dec, 2023 02:00 GMT]:

Disney's Mickey Mouse made a return earlier this year in the magnificent 2D platformer Disney Illusion Island. Now, in an update, Disney Games and Dlala Studios have announced they'll be releasing special new content that's entirely free for owners of this Switch exclusive.

The 'Keeper Up' update launches this week on 13th December, and is a "fast-paced new experience" where players must try to beat the clock and show off their parkour prowess with new challenges arranged by the "Mavens of Monoth". Here's a bit more about what to expect, courtesy of the PR:

"A group of ‘old Monoth’ enthusiasts who want to see if anyone knows how to navigate these lands better (and faster) than them. Upon entering a course, a timer will tick away as players scramble to grab collectibles through remixed areas of the world, making their way to the finish line in the best time possible."

Along with this will be a quality-of-life update, which comes packed with accessibility features, new gallery unlocks, and an updated map. This game is priced at $39.99 USD / £34.99 or the regional equivalent, if you would like to check out this update.