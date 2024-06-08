Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

As part of the Devolver Digital presentation today, Cult of the Lamb announced its next free update 'Unholy Alliance' would add local co-op and the Goat as a new playable character.

The new co-op feature will allow you to experience the entire campaign in co-op mode and drops on Switch and multiple other platforms on 12th August 2024. Here's a bit about it, courtesy of some PR:

"Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new 2-player twists on existing minigames like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades.