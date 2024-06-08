As part of the Devolver Digital presentation today, Cult of the Lamb announced its next free update 'Unholy Alliance' would add local co-op and the Goat as a new playable character.

The new co-op feature will allow you to experience the entire campaign in co-op mode and drops on Switch and multiple other platforms on 12th August 2024. Here's a bit about it, courtesy of some PR:

"Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new 2-player twists on existing minigames like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades.

The Lamb and the Goat can swap weapons, deal extra damage when fighting back-to-back, or deal a critical hit if their attacks are in sync. Solo players also get a heap of new powers and abilities to play with.

As well as the addition of co-op play, the Unholy Alliance expansion also adds new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests, and other secrets to discover!"

